Back on the run: Northwest Housing Alternatives hosts Lake Run
The 2022 event in Lake Oswego was the first in-person Lake Run since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite less than ideal weather, Lake Oswego Lake Run participants dashed around Oswego Lake Sunday, June 5 in an event that raised money for affordable housing initiatives conducted by Northwest Housing Alternatives. The 2022 event was the first in-person Lake Run since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are the race results:
5K
1. Name: Aidan Strealy
Time: 19:09
Pace: 6:10
Hometown: Lake Oswego
2. Name: Rylan Eftekhar
Time: 19:32
Pace: 6:18
Hometown: Lake Oswego
3 .Name: Finn Rolstad
Time: 19:44
Pace: 6:21
Hometown: Lake Oswego
4. Name: Jack Lawson
Time: 20:35
Pace: 6:38
Hometown: Lake Oswego
5. Name: Patrick Kelly
Time: 20:51
Pace: 6:43
Hometown: Vancouver
6. Name: Emily Painter
Time: 21:14
Pace: 6:50
Hometown: Portland
7. Name: Adam Mansell
Time: 21:59
Pace: 7:05
Hometown: Portland
8. Name: Jack Jr Andrews
Time: 22:26
Pace: 7:13
Hometown: Lake Oswego
9. Name: Kole Pulley
Time: 22:29
Pace: 7:15
Hometown: Lake Oswego
10. Name: Ben Kolman
Time: 22:46
Pace: 7:20
Hometown: Lake Oswego
10K
1.
Name: Torrey Lindbo
Time: 37:11
Pace: 5:59
Hometown: Stevenson, Washington
2.
Name: Steven Short
Time: 37:38
Pace: 6:04
Hometown: Lake Oswego, Oregon
3.
Name: Garland Days
Time: 37:53
Pace: 6:06
Hometown: Portland, Oregon
4.
Name: Chad Kilian
Time: 38:18
Pace: 6:10
Hometown: West Linn, Oregon
5.
Name: Luke Loomis
Time: 40:17
Pace: 6:29
Hometown: Lake Oswego, Oregon
6.
Name: Dyllan Fitzgerald
Time: 40:31
Pace: 6:32
Hometown: Portland, Oregon
7.
Name: Dean Anderson
Time: 41:55
Pace: 6:45
Hometown: West Linn, Oregon
8.
Name: Vance Berry
Time: 42:19
Pace: 6:49
Hometown: Portland, Oregon
9.
Name: Megan Taylor
Time: 42:44
Pace: 6:53
Hometown: Portland, Oregon
10.
Name: Jake Naeve
Time: 42:55
Pace: 6:55
Hometown: Portland, Oregon
