ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Back on the run: Northwest Housing Alternatives hosts Lake Run

By Corey Buchanan
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

The 2022 event in Lake Oswego was the first in-person Lake Run since the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ce5QX_0g3hWhPP00

Despite less than ideal weather, Lake Oswego Lake Run participants dashed around Oswego Lake Sunday, June 5 in an event that raised money for affordable housing initiatives conducted by Northwest Housing Alternatives. The 2022 event was the first in-person Lake Run since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the race results:

5K

1. Name: Aidan Strealy

Time: 19:09

Pace: 6:10

Hometown: Lake Oswego

2. Name: Rylan Eftekhar

Time: 19:32

Pace: 6:18

Hometown: Lake Oswego

3 .Name: Finn Rolstad

Time: 19:44

Pace: 6:21

Hometown: Lake Oswego

4. Name: Jack Lawson

Time: 20:35

Pace: 6:38

Hometown: Lake Oswego

5. Name: Patrick Kelly

Time: 20:51

Pace: 6:43

Hometown: Vancouver

6. Name: Emily Painter

Time: 21:14

Pace: 6:50

Hometown: Portland

7. Name: Adam Mansell

Time: 21:59

Pace: 7:05

Hometown: Portland

8. Name: Jack Jr Andrews

Time: 22:26

Pace: 7:13

Hometown: Lake Oswego

9. Name: Kole Pulley

Time: 22:29

Pace: 7:15

Hometown: Lake Oswego

10. Name: Ben Kolman

Time: 22:46

Pace: 7:20

Hometown: Lake Oswego

10K

1.

Name: Torrey Lindbo

Time: 37:11

Pace: 5:59

Hometown: Stevenson, Washington

2.

Name: Steven Short

Time: 37:38

Pace: 6:04

Hometown: Lake Oswego, Oregon

3.

Name: Garland Days

Time: 37:53

Pace: 6:06

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

4.

Name: Chad Kilian

Time: 38:18

Pace: 6:10

Hometown: West Linn, Oregon

5.

Name: Luke Loomis

Time: 40:17

Pace: 6:29

Hometown: Lake Oswego, Oregon

6.

Name: Dyllan Fitzgerald

Time: 40:31

Pace: 6:32

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

7.

Name: Dean Anderson

Time: 41:55

Pace: 6:45

Hometown: West Linn, Oregon

8.

Name: Vance Berry

Time: 42:19

Pace: 6:49

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

9.

Name: Megan Taylor

Time: 42:44

Pace: 6:53

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

10.

Name: Jake Naeve

Time: 42:55

Pace: 6:55

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ixjT4_0g3hWhPP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DNDUO_0g3hWhPP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DbCjM_0g3hWhPP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xUL40_0g3hWhPP00

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
pdxmonthly.com

Take a Hike to a Swimming Hole

Combine water and a walk, short or long to one of these spots within 100 miles of Portland. There’s a reason why we flock to swimming holes every summer. Taking a dip in the deep, sparkling pools of water set amongst forests, waterfalls, and rocky bluffs is a whole lot better (and more scenic) than sitting indoors next to an air conditioner. At a lot of spots, the water can be reached can be reached within a minute or two after leaving your car. But where’s the adventure in that? Here are some splash zones that can be accessed only by hiking in, and that’s honestly half the fun. Plus, there’s a good chance they aren’t nearly as crowded as the swim spots that are easier to access.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Oswego, OR
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Lake Oswego, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
City
West Linn, OR
State
Oregon State
Portland Tribune

A&E: Westside hosts classic cars, acclaimed artists

It's your weekly guide to upcoming music, theater, arts and more, from June 9. NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running June 11 through Sept. 25. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. Light refreshments will be served. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home.
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Tualatin's Ice Age visitor center to be dedicated Thursday

The Tualatin Public Library will be the city's temporary stopover on the Ice Age Floods National Geologic Trail. Tualatin will formally dedicate the Tualatin Public Library as a temporary visitor center for the Ice Age Floods National Geologic Trail on Thursday, June 9. The dedication begins with a reception at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Anderson
Person
Jack Lawson
kptv.com

Atmospheric river bringing wet weather to Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We’re confident western Oregon and southwestern Washington will see rain late starting late Thursday into Friday. A very wet air mass (or atmospheric river) is heading for the Pacific Northwest, which could drop one to two inches of rain Thursday evening through Sunday. Get the...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s Central Coast

Yachats, Florence, the Oregon Dunes, Reedsport, and beyond: This stretch of 101 comes with sea lions, a lighthouse, lots of sand, and a real whale of a tale. Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
OREGON STATE
jioforme.com

Just listed! Take your cake and eat it too!

Packed with modern amenities, this LEED-certified vintage Renaissance custom home features a box beam, built-in and backyard. Located on a quiet street, just 1/10 mile from the park and 1/2 mile to Woodstock shopping and dining. With a Bikescore of 99, it’s easy to roll and walk to Keeper Coffee, Trader Joe’s and many other cool spots. Incorporate high quality finishes including high ceilings, smart open floor plans and main level flooring. Go to the farmer’s market, load the goods in a large pantry and throw them into the spacious kitchen. Friends hang by the cozy fireplace in the family room. The private study / office on the main floor can be the fourth bedroom. King-sized primary bedroom, private bathroom, double sink bathroom, walk-in closet. Bonus-Open lounge loft area and storage room! Gather on a covered patio or sundeck. Central air, tankless water heater, underground sprinkler. Completely turnkey!
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland homeless village closing due to gun fears

The village gets nixed from the Old Town area due to gunplay on surrounding streets; residents will be relocated The tiny village for unhoused people at Northwest Hoyt Street and Broadway is closing down because the neighborhood is too violent. Andy Goebel, executive director at All Good Northwest — which took over running the camp for Multnomah County on Oct. 1, 2021 — says gunfire in the streets around the camp are the main reason his nonprofit is quitting. "We're closing because of safety downtown," Goebel told the Portland Tribune in early June. "We informed the {obj:63314:Joint Office...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Oswego Lake#Vancouver
Lake Oswego Review

Wild west may settle partisan power in Salem

Many seats are in solidly Republican or solidly Democratic regions, but some could be up for grabs. In the battle for power in the Oregon Legislature, the future political mix could hinge on a handful of 2022 races not far from the Capitol. After the 2020 election, Democrats had a 37-22 majority in the House and an 18-12 advantage in the Senate. The three-fifths "supermajorities" let Democrats pass taxes and other financial legislation without any Republican votes. Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, almost always signed bills that reached her desk. Two years later, the political math in the Capitol is...
SALEM, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Multnomah Safe Rest Village could open by mid-June

Southwest Portland lot at Sears Armory will be the first Safe Rest Village to open The first Safe Rest Village in Portland is slated to start accepting residents as soon as next week. At the Sears Armory parking lot in Southwest Portland's Multnomah Village neighborhood, 30 white Pallet shelter pods will soon be occupied by previously unsheltered residents living on Portland's streets. On Thursday, June 9, volunteers with the newly formed Friends of Multnomah Safe Rest Village dropped off new pillows and blankets as welcome gifts. "It's a group that we started because we wanted to make sure that...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

WashCo recycling program under fire before launch

A California company demanded its name be removed from a county website for Recycle+.A dust-up between the Washington County government and a Southern California recycling company highlights the continuing confusion and controversy surrounding the county's new Recycle+ program, which kicks off in less than a month. Green Impact Plastics, based in Vernon, California, sent a sternly worded email to the county after company leaders learned that Washington County cited the company as a partner on a website for its new recycling program. In reality, the county is not directly partnered with Green Impact, a fact that the company's...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Place
Vancouver, CA
Eater

Where to Eat and Drink in Hood River

An hour’s drive east from Portland, in the heart of the Columbia River Gorge, Hood River is primarily seen as a destination for outdoor adventure sports with a side of stellar river and mountain views. From hiking or skiing on nearby Mount Hood to world-class windsurfing and kiteboarding on the mighty Columbia, the wealth of adventurous things to do often overshadows Hood River’s other strength: its culinary scene.
HOOD RIVER, OR
Channel 6000

Too early to tell how June 2022 plays out in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are definitely not cooking to start the month of June. It’s been a slow start this year as far as finding a taste of summer. The warmest day so far came in at 81 degrees. That is no big deal at all because...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
23K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy