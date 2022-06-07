Back on the run: Northwest Housing Alternatives hosts Lake Run

The 2022 event in Lake Oswego was the first in-person Lake Run since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite less than ideal weather, Lake Oswego Lake Run participants dashed around Oswego Lake Sunday, June 5 in an event that raised money for affordable housing initiatives conducted by Northwest Housing Alternatives. The 2022 event was the first in-person Lake Run since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the race results:

5K

1. Name: Aidan Strealy

Time: 19:09

Pace: 6:10

Hometown: Lake Oswego

2. Name: Rylan Eftekhar

Time: 19:32

Pace: 6:18

Hometown: Lake Oswego

3 .Name: Finn Rolstad

Time: 19:44

Pace: 6:21

Hometown: Lake Oswego

4. Name: Jack Lawson

Time: 20:35

Pace: 6:38

Hometown: Lake Oswego

5. Name: Patrick Kelly

Time: 20:51

Pace: 6:43

Hometown: Vancouver

6. Name: Emily Painter

Time: 21:14

Pace: 6:50

Hometown: Portland

7. Name: Adam Mansell

Time: 21:59

Pace: 7:05

Hometown: Portland

8. Name: Jack Jr Andrews

Time: 22:26

Pace: 7:13

Hometown: Lake Oswego

9. Name: Kole Pulley

Time: 22:29

Pace: 7:15

Hometown: Lake Oswego

10. Name: Ben Kolman

Time: 22:46

Pace: 7:20

Hometown: Lake Oswego

10K

1.

Name: Torrey Lindbo

Time: 37:11

Pace: 5:59

Hometown: Stevenson, Washington

2.

Name: Steven Short

Time: 37:38

Pace: 6:04

Hometown: Lake Oswego, Oregon

3.

Name: Garland Days

Time: 37:53

Pace: 6:06

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

4.

Name: Chad Kilian

Time: 38:18

Pace: 6:10

Hometown: West Linn, Oregon

5.

Name: Luke Loomis

Time: 40:17

Pace: 6:29

Hometown: Lake Oswego, Oregon

6.

Name: Dyllan Fitzgerald

Time: 40:31

Pace: 6:32

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

7.

Name: Dean Anderson

Time: 41:55

Pace: 6:45

Hometown: West Linn, Oregon

8.

Name: Vance Berry

Time: 42:19

Pace: 6:49

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

9.

Name: Megan Taylor

Time: 42:44

Pace: 6:53

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

10.

Name: Jake Naeve

Time: 42:55

Pace: 6:55

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

