ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Governor Abbott Directs DPS, TEA, THECB To Expand And Accelerate Implementation Of iWatch Texas Program To Report Suspicious Activity

texas.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Greg Abbott today sent a letter directing Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw, Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath, and Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) Commissioner Harrison Keller to expand and accelerate their efforts to promote the ability to report suspicious activity known to students,...

gov.texas.gov

Comments / 0

Related
texas.gov

Additional Days School Year

In June 2019, the passage of House Bill 3 by the 86th Texas Legislature added half-day formula funding for school systems that add up to 30 instructional days to any of their elementary schools starting in the 2020-2021 school year. This initiative is called Additional Days School Year (ADSY). Funding for ADSY is available to campuses that meet the requirements below.
TEXAS STATE
texas.gov

Becoming an Educational Aide in Texas

You must first be employed by a school district before being eligible to apply for an Educational Aide certificate. Contact your employing school district for application instructions. If you have not been advised to do so by your employing school district, you may not apply. Your application will not be processed.
TEXAS STATE
texas.gov

Cameras in the Classroom Survey

The Texas Education Agency annually collects data through surveying local educational agencies (LEAs) regarding the requests each LEA receives for cameras in the classroom for a self-contained setting or other special education setting. The survey collects data for each LEA in the following categories:. number of total requests. number of...
TEXAS STATE
texas.gov

Information for Districts and Charter Schools eligible for Title I, 1003 (a) School Improvement Funding

The purpose of this letter is to provide local educational agencies (LEAs) with 2022–2023 School Improvement grant funding information. LEAs with campuses identified in August 2022 as Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) will be required to participate in federal interventions as outlined by the Division of School Improvement. As a reminder, the methodologies for CSI identification and exit are updated for 2022 accountability. The methodologies are available in Chapter 10 of the proposed 2022 Accountability Manual.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy