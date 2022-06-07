Governor Abbott Directs DPS, TEA, THECB To Expand And Accelerate Implementation Of iWatch Texas Program To Report Suspicious Activity

The purpose of this letter is to provide local educational agencies (LEAs) with 2022–2023 School Improvement grant funding information. LEAs with campuses identified in August 2022 as Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) will be required to participate in federal interventions as outlined by the Division of School Improvement. As a reminder, the methodologies for CSI identification and exit are updated for 2022 accountability. The methodologies are available in Chapter 10 of the proposed 2022 Accountability Manual.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO