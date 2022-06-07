ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Tribune

Juneteenth celebration returns to Lake Oswego

By Corey Buchanan
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

The city will commemorate the day when the last American slaves realized they were free in Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35KTvS_0g3hWBMH00

The city of Lake Oswego — along with community partners Respond to Racism and LO for LOve — will once again celebrate the holiday that marked when the final American slaves realized they were free in Galveston, Texas in 1856.

The Juneteenth celebration will be held 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Millennium Plaza Park.

Coty Raven Morris, a visiting assistant professor of choir, music education, and social justice at Portland State University, is the keynote speaker for the event. Morris is also the founder of Being Human Together, a music education community focusing on addressing important topics like mental health and systemic oppression. Raven Morris is from Texas and will discuss the significance of the holiday.

The event will include music from hip-hop artist Randal Wyatt and tunes from DJ Avelanche, as well as poetry readings from local youth.

Ed Bettencourt, member of Respond to Racism, noted that this year's event falls on the weekend and he in turn hopes it will attract more attendees. He added that celebrating Juneteenth is part of the city's push to aggressively attack systemic inequality and racism, but it is also a reminder that there is more work to be done.

"It is a very important day for all of us, not just African American people, because it does mark the end of slavery in this country," Bettencourt said, later adding: "I want to see a really big crowd in our city supporting this celebration."

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
The Newberg Graphic

A return to a history we'll want to remember

Yamhill Valley Heritage Center emerges from the pandemic to slate three events this summer McMINNVILLE — As the world emerges from a historic pandemic, the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center is slowly returning to normal operations and beginning to offer events that will remind us of the positive aspects of history. Over the course of four weeks, the facility at 11275 S.W. Durham Lane will hold a trio of events sure to delight those with a penchant for history. First off is a June 25 event called Hay Day/Play Day where attendees can witness live haying demonstrations and participate in old-fashioned...
YAMHILL, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Multnomah Safe Rest Village could open by mid-June

Southwest Portland lot at Sears Armory will be the first Safe Rest Village to open The first Safe Rest Village in Portland is slated to start accepting residents as soon as next week. At the Sears Armory parking lot in Southwest Portland's Multnomah Village neighborhood, 30 white Pallet shelter pods will soon be occupied by previously unsheltered residents living on Portland's streets. On Thursday, June 9, volunteers with the newly formed Friends of Multnomah Safe Rest Village dropped off new pillows and blankets as welcome gifts. "It's a group that we started because we wanted to make sure that...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

News Briefs - Woodworkers donate toys to kids in crisis

Guild of Oregon Woodworkers make donation to Gresham Police; Gresham History Museum shows off town's first TV. A group of talented woodworkers donated a series of handcrafted toys to local law enforcement to be passed out to any children experiencing traumatic situations. David Wiper and the Guild of Oregon Woodworkers...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Wild west will settle partisan power in Salem

Both parties say they are confident of gains in the Oregon Legislature in the 2022 general election. In the battle for power in the Oregon Legislature, the future political mix could hinge on a handful of 2022 races not far from the Capitol. After the 2020 election, Democrats had a...
SALEM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Slavery#Juneteenth Celebration#African American#Portland State University
Portland Tribune

A&E: Westside hosts classic cars, acclaimed artists

It's your weekly guide to upcoming music, theater, arts and more, from June 9. NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running June 11 through Sept. 25. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. Light refreshments will be served. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home.
HILLSBORO, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Sunset teen co-founds mental health nonprofit Project Lotus

Aaron Li, a high school senior in Beaverton, co-founded Project Lotus pre-pandemic. Now, its reach is nationwide.Back in 2020, Sunset High School senior Aaron Li and a couple friends had an idea that soon evolved into a nationwide nonprofit organization. Project Lotus is an initiative to de-stigmatize mental health in Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities, the 17-year-old says. "We're trying to get people to have open, honest conversations about their own mental health with those around them," he said, "because that's crucial to help maintain your own mental health and pushing the mental health movement forward." The front...
BEAVERTON, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Oregon's trash clean up continues

Nonprofit's Beautification Team shovels trash into truck beside freeways and in neighborhoods between homeless camps, often employing formerly unhoused people Portland's clean-up continues. A paid crew from Cultivate Initiatives was out cleaning up trash between tents under the I-205 flyover at Southeast Powell Boulevard on Tuesday morning, June 7. Media consultant Davy Hall filmed the men of the Cultivate Initiatives Beautification Team as they shoveled wet clothing, food waste, human waste, syringes and discarded camping gear into bins and piled it on the back of a truck. The crew worked swiftly even as tent inhabitants walked past them between...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

MSWCD seeks directors

Leadership opportunity with the Marion Soil and Water Conservation District. The Marion Soil and Water Conservation District has six director positions up for election in 2022: four zone directors and two at-large. Interested community members who meet the eligibility requirements are encouraged to file the requisite forms between July 21 and August 30, 2022. Terms begin in January, 2023.
MARION, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland homeless village closing due to gun fears

The village gets nixed from the Old Town area due to gunplay on surrounding streets; residents will be relocated The tiny village for unhoused people at Northwest Hoyt Street and Broadway is closing down because the neighborhood is too violent. Andy Goebel, executive director at All Good Northwest — which took over running the camp for Multnomah County on Oct. 1, 2021 — says gunfire in the streets around the camp are the main reason his nonprofit is quitting. "We're closing because of safety downtown," Goebel told the Portland Tribune in early June. "We informed the {obj:63314:Joint Office...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Business Alliance partners with city, others to distribute downtown small business funds

The stimulus credits can be used through an app at participating downtown small businesses. The Portland Business Alliance and the city of Portland are partnering with Worksystems Inc. and Kuto to distribute a total of $250,000 in stimulus credits to 5,000 downtown workers that can be spent at participating downtown small businesses, according to the PBA. Any person who works downtown one or more days a week was eligible to receive a $50 credit through this program at events throughout May, in support of local participating businesses.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Woodburn library book sale slated

Tons of books on sale at the library Saturday, a sale coinciding with Taste of Woodburn. Anyone interested in stocking up on summer reading material may want to put this event on the calendar. Friends of Woodburn Public Library is holding its annual book sale from 10 a.m. to 4...
WOODBURN, OR
Portland Tribune

Redo for Madras First Thursday

Downpours and lightning cancelled the first event, vendors restage for this Thursday. Halfway through setting up for the Madras First Thursday event on June 2, a downpour drenched the vendors. When she saw lightning strike, organizer Angela Rhodes decided to call off the outdoor portion of the event. "I took all the cones out of the parking lot soaked in rain," said Rhodes. Instead, vendors agreed to return this week, to hold the First Thursday on the second Thursday, June 9.
MADRAS, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro must redraw ward boundaries following 2020 Census

New population figures show many more citizens in northern Ward 1 than in the other two City Council districts.Hillsboro has an uneven number of people living in each of its three city wards, which determine the boundaries by with City Council positions are elected, and which parts of town they represent. Now, the city is hosting a virtual meeting and online survey for folks to weigh in on the process to redraw the map and bring the ward configuration into compliance with the city code. Community members can learn more and give their feedback at a virtual meeting...
HILLSBORO, OR
Lake Oswego Review

It's Fleet Week! Let the sailors' fun begin

After two years of no big Rose Festival, much fun returns, including the arrival of Navy ships to Willamette River port.The Rose Festival has returned after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the things returning for the first time since 2019 is the presence of ships from the U.S. Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and all the sailors who come ashore for some fun of all kinds. The ships started arriving Wednesday. Pamplin Media Group photographer Jaime Valdez was there to greet some of the ships with his camera, and captured some images. More ships were expected to make port this week. The ships are expected to be in Portland until Monday, June 13. For more information, including to register for tours of ships, see www.rosefestival.org/events/2022/fleet-week. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

WashCo recycling program under fire before launch

A California company demanded its name be removed from a county website for Recycle+.A dust-up between the Washington County government and a Southern California recycling company highlights the continuing confusion and controversy surrounding the county's new Recycle+ program, which kicks off in less than a month. Green Impact Plastics, based in Vernon, California, sent a sternly worded email to the county after company leaders learned that Washington County cited the company as a partner on a website for its new recycling program. In reality, the county is not directly partnered with Green Impact, a fact that the company's...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

NHS chooses seven valedictorians, one salutatorian

Overcoming three abnormal school years, academic achievers will be first to receive diplomas June 10. Despite experiencing three abnormal and challenging school years due to the pandemic, seven valedictorians and one salutatorian will graduate from Newberg High School on Friday, June 10. Aiden Gray, Amelia Bayha, Madeline Stone, Claire Rosenberger,...
NEWBERG, OR
Portland Tribune

Madras High senior awarded Ford Family Foundation scholarship

Christina Thomas receives 90% scholarship to attend University of Oregon in fall. Christina Thomas, a senior at MHS, has been awarded the prestigious Ford Family Foundation scholarship. The scholarship awards students with 90% of unmet need to attend college, and supports them throughout college with academic guidance, personal and professional development and alumni connections.
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego City Council favors investment in emergency response

The city is considering hiring a part-time staffer to coordinate efforts to bolster the community's readiness in case of extreme events. After dealing with severe and persistent weather events over the past couple of years, the city of Lake Oswego is considering hiring a part-time employee, sharing a staff member with another jurisdiction or seeking a contractor to facilitate emergency management efforts. The Lake Oswego City Council gave staff members the directive to pursue this possibility during a meeting Tuesday, June 7.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
23K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy