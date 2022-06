After East Carolina scored five unanswered runs through three innings of baseball, the Longhorns looked dead in the water and on the brink of elimination. Fueled by three-hole hitter Bryson Worrell’s bat, the Pirates’ offensive production and shut-out pitching kept Texas from gaining any traction in Game 2 of the Greenville Super Regional at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO