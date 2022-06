(The Center Square) – Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill on Thursday that increases penalties for businesses that withhold earned wages from workers without warrant. Senate Bill 22-161 classifies wage theft as criminal theft and imposes automatic penalties of up to twice the withheld amount or $1,000, whichever is greater, against employers who violate the law. It also requires employers to pay an estranged employee’s earned wages within 14 days of receiving a written demand.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO