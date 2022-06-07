ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Maddox becomes latest Kentucky GOP gubernatorial candidate

By Steve Bittenbender
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Kentucky State Rep. Savannah Maddox became the latest Republican and the first woman to throw her hat in the ring for next year’s gubernatorial election. The Dry Ridge resident released a video Monday announcing what many had already expected. She also had promoted...

