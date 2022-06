(The Center Square) – Maine is gearing up to spend $230 million to expand mental health services as a new report shows a majority of the gun deaths in 2020 were suicides. The report by the state's Center for Disease Control and Department of Human Services showed there were 154 deaths by firearms in Maine – more than 86%, or 132, of which were determined to be suicides. Another 19 deaths were homicides and three were unintentional, according to the report.

