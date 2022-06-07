Centennial offers free summer meals for kids

Breakfast, lunch served at seven Centennial School District schools throughout the summer

The Centennial School District is once again participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

As part of the initiative, Centennial will provide breakfast and lunch to any child 18 years of age or younger at no cost during summer months.

Meals will not be served on July 4.

Meals must be consumed on-site. Grab-and-go options are not available this year due to U.S. Department of Agriculture requirements. Meal locations and dates are as follows:

BREAKFAST

Butler Creek Elementary, 2789 S.W. Butler Road, Gresham —8:45-9:15 a.m. July 5-22 (Monday-Friday)

Meadows Elementary, 18009 S.E. Brooklyn St., Portland — 8:45-9:15 a.m. Aug. 1-12 (Monday-Friday)

Parklane Elementary, 15811 S.E. Main St., Portland — 8:45-9:15 a.m. Aug. 1-12 (Monday-Friday)

Powell Butte Elementary, 3615 S.E. 174th Ave., Portland — 8:45-9:15 a.m. Aug. 1-12 (Monday-Friday)

LUNCH

Centennial High School, 3505 S.E. 182nd Ave., Gresham — 10:45-11:30 a.m. June 20 to Aug. 29 (Monday-Friday)

Centennial Middle School, 17650 S.E. Brooklyn St., Portland — 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. From June 20 to Aug. 29 (Monday-Friday)

Oliver Middle School, 15840 S.E. Taylor St., Portland — Noon to 12:30 p.m. June 20 to Aug. 29 (Monday-Friday)

Butler Creek Elementary, 2789 S.W. Butler Road, Gresham — Noon to 12:30 p.m. July 5-22 (Monday-Friday)

Meadows Elementary, 18009 S.E. Brooklyn St., Portland — Noon to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 1-12 (Monday-Friday)

Parklane Elementary, 15811 S.E. Main St., Portland —Noon to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 1-12 (Monday-Friday)

Powell Butte Elementary, 3615 S.E. 174th Ave., Portland — Noon to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 1-12 (Monday-Friday)

