Click here to read the full article. Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Friday and received an Oct. 10 trial date for his serial rape case. The case is expected to last eight weeks. The disgraced movie mogul agreed to the date and then hung his head, staring at his glasses folded in his hands shackled in his lap. It was last week that Weinstein learned that a five-judge appeals panel in New York upheld his 2020 conviction on felony sex crimes in Manhattan. He plans to ask New York’s highest court to review that decision, his lawyers say. “We’re...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO