Randy Cutler Littleton

The City of Madison has been notified that the Department of Transportation (DOT) will begin efforts to repair the railroad crossing on Highway 14 as it leads into the City of Madison at Range Avenue. The railroad repair process is tentatively scheduled to begin on July 8, 2022, and last for approximately five (5) days, weather conditions permitting. The railroad crossing repair process will cause some temporary delays in the routine travel routes used by citizens that live in the area, as well as those that utilize the travel route to gain access to places of employment. E.R. Scott Drive, connecting to Highway 14 and the North/South bound traffic flow (including Range Avenue) will have the greatest impact on traffic movement. Citizens that traverse those routes of travel will have to resort to alternative routes, including the use of MLK Drive South, also known as Highway 360, that will connect to Highway 14 and permit access to Interstate 10. Another alternative route includes using Highway 53 South, by way of the railroad crossing bridge, which will permit access to Harvey Greene Drive, also known as the truck route, to gain access to Highway 14 and a connection to Interstate 10. The Department of Transportation (DOT) and the City of Madison, has coordinated detour signage and other control Methods of Traffic (MOTs) devices to enhance public safety. During the railroad repair process, citizens can expect heavier than normal traffic on Highway 53 South, also known as Duval Avenue, for both North and Southbound traffic. Of particular concern are the East-West streets that intersect with Duval Avenue, as these locations become prime locations for vehicle accidents. Citizens are urged to exercise extreme caution during this railroad repair process. Hours of darkness also contribute to travel uncertainty when travel signage and warnings are not respected. This information can also be found on the City of Madison’s webpage and the City of Madison’s Facebook page. If further information is needed, please contact City Hall at (850) 973-5081.

MADISON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO