ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, FL

Randy Cutler Littleton

By admin
greenepublishing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandy Cutler Littleton passed away after an extended illness in Perry, Fla., on Thursday, June 2. Randy was born June 30, 1963, in Madison, Fla., to William Cutler (Billy) Littleton and Glendyle Odom Littleton. He was of the Methodist faith and a member of Hanson Methodist Church. Randy was...

www.greenepublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
greenepublishing.com

Donna Sullivan Bloomstine

Donna Sullivan Bloomstine tragically passed away in an automobile accident on Sunday, May 29. Donna was born on March 20, 1959, to Doyle (D.W.) and Grace Owens in Hollywood, Fla. The Owens’ moved their family to Lake City, Fla., where Donna graduated from Columbia County High School, in 1977. Donna was engaged to Wesley M. Sullivan of Madison, and they were married Sept. 30, 1977. Wesley and Donna raised their three children, Carla, Kelly and Wesley in Lee, Fla. Donna was a devout Jehovah’s Witness and had unwavering faith.
MADISON, FL
greenepublishing.com

Healthcare Hero: Melissa Gamalero

Madison resident Melissa Gamalero is a dental hygienist at Madison Dental Associates. She has worked at many different locations varying from Madison to Pensacola. While in high school, Gamalero took a personality test that matched people up with the potential careers based on their personality. She matched with dental hygiene and education and decided she would love to do both while working as a dental hygienist.
MADISON, FL
greenepublishing.com

Go Fund Me page setup for Madison locals involved in wreck

Delores Gems and Star Martinez, two Madison locals recently injured in a wreck at Keaton Beach, are needing support from the community. Star Martinez has a Go Fund Me page where anyone who wishes to support can do so by donating to help her medical expenses following the wreck. [Nancy Varn/Courtesy]
MADISON, FL
greenepublishing.com

Railroad Crossing Repair to begin in July

The City of Madison has been notified that the Department of Transportation (DOT) will begin efforts to repair the railroad crossing on Highway 14 as it leads into the City of Madison at Range Avenue. The railroad repair process is tentatively scheduled to begin on July 8, 2022, and last for approximately five (5) days, weather conditions permitting. The railroad crossing repair process will cause some temporary delays in the routine travel routes used by citizens that live in the area, as well as those that utilize the travel route to gain access to places of employment. E.R. Scott Drive, connecting to Highway 14 and the North/South bound traffic flow (including Range Avenue) will have the greatest impact on traffic movement. Citizens that traverse those routes of travel will have to resort to alternative routes, including the use of MLK Drive South, also known as Highway 360, that will connect to Highway 14 and permit access to Interstate 10. Another alternative route includes using Highway 53 South, by way of the railroad crossing bridge, which will permit access to Harvey Greene Drive, also known as the truck route, to gain access to Highway 14 and a connection to Interstate 10. The Department of Transportation (DOT) and the City of Madison, has coordinated detour signage and other control Methods of Traffic (MOTs) devices to enhance public safety. During the railroad repair process, citizens can expect heavier than normal traffic on Highway 53 South, also known as Duval Avenue, for both North and Southbound traffic. Of particular concern are the East-West streets that intersect with Duval Avenue, as these locations become prime locations for vehicle accidents. Citizens are urged to exercise extreme caution during this railroad repair process. Hours of darkness also contribute to travel uncertainty when travel signage and warnings are not respected. This information can also be found on the City of Madison’s webpage and the City of Madison’s Facebook page. If further information is needed, please contact City Hall at (850) 973-5081.
MADISON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy