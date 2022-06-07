ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Litigation funder Validity heads west with new Los Angeles office

By Karen Sloan
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjJeJ_0g3h7zBx00

(Reuters) - Litigation funder Validity Finance has opened its first West Coast office, expanding this week to Los Angeles with the hire of former Covington & Burling litigator Mark Chen as a portfolio investment counsel.

The move comes less than two months after Validity established a Washington D.C. outpost. The four-year-old firm now has offices in the nation's capital, as well as New York, Houston and Los Angeles.

Litigation finance firms fund a case or portfolio of cases in exchange for a cut of any financial recoveries.

The practice has grown in the U.S. in recent years, with many funders operating out of the financial centers of New York and Chicago.

According to a recent survey from Westfleet Advisors, a litigation finance advisory firm, the 47 funders active in the U.S. market had a combined $12.4 billion in assets under management in 2021, up from $11.3 billion the year before.

But the burgeoning industry has faced pushback, particularly from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which has said the practice floods courts with lawsuits lacking merit. The Chamber has also called for disclosure of third-party case funding.

Validity Chief Executive Ralph Sutton said in an announcement that Southern California is home to "some of the nation's busiest civil court venues" and that Validity has already funded litigation matters for LA-based trial firms.

As a special counsel at Covington & Burling, Chen represented clients in complex commercial disputes and handled IP cases in the entertainment sector. At Validity, he will help assess the company’s funding opportunities with West Coast businesses and law firms, it said.

Chen said Tuesday that he views his move to Validity as a way to help clients unable to afford to litigate against more well-financed opponents.

A Covington & Burling spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on his departure.

Validity has also named two California-based litigators as senior advisors: Thomas Nolan of Los Angeles firm Pearson, Simon & Warshaw; and J. Thomas Hannan of San Francisco firm Bartko Zankel Bunzel & Miller. Validity said they’ve been tasked with helping the funder establish relationships with firms and companies seeking litigation financing in commercial disputes.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Karen Sloan reports on law firms, law schools, and the business of law. Reach her at karen.sloan@thomsonreuters.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Facing record inflation, Biden chides Exxon, oil companies for profits

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
New York State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Reuters

Biden rebuked over guest list at Americas summit he is hosting

LOS ANGELES, June 9 (Reuters) - Latin American leaders rebuked U.S. President Joe Biden face-to-face on Thursday over his exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from an Americas summit he is hosting, underscoring the challenges he faces to reassert leadership in the region. Biden was targeted for criticism by two...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Chen
Person
Ralph Sutton
Reuters

U.S. pledges more visas for Cubans, Haitians at Summit of the Americas

LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will spend $314 million to support Venezuelan migrants across the Western Hemisphere and restart programs allowing some Cubans and Haitians to reunite with family members in the United States, U.S. agencies announced on Friday. The announcement was part of a push...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

South Korea, U.S. condemn North Korea nuclear test preparations

SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - Defence ministers of South Korea and the United States on Saturday condemned North Korea's preparations for a nuclear test, saying this and a series of missile launches threaten the peace and safety of the Korean peninsula and the international community. South Korea and the United...
WORLD
Reuters

Biden says public deserves full accounting of Jan. 6 attacks

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden called the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capital Building “one of the darkest chapters in our nation’s history,” and said it is important the American public gets a full accounting of events in the hearings scheduled for next week.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Litigators#Pearson#Lawsuits#Validity Finance#Covington Burling#Westfleet Advisors#Chamber
Reuters

Bill Barr teamed with Jones Day's Francisco for Jan. 6 help

June 10 (Reuters) - A team from Jones Day including Noel Francisco, a former Trump-era U.S. solicitor general, has advised former U.S. Attorney General William Barr as a witness before the U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Francisco, the law firm's Washington, D.C.,...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Biden says he has 'not yet' decided on Saudi trip

LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he had "not yet" decided if he will travel to Saudi Arabia, a week after he opened the door to a possible trip. Sources have said Biden was planning a trip to Saudi Arabia, along with a trip to Europe and Israel in late June. The White House has said the president feels that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a "pariah" for his role in the killing of a political opponent, Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in Turkey in 2018. read more.
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

476K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy