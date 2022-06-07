Joliet Central High School

At age 16, the right to drive is a state law for high school students, but the question at Oswego East High School is where should they park for school?. When the school lot is filled or to avoid paying a $100 school parking permit, students are leaving their cars in the Prescott Mills subdivision. 308 board member Jennifer Johnson acknowledged this student solution..
Third grade is considered to be one of the most difficult years of a child’s K-12 education. The first benchmark year and a time where students’ performance directly correlates with promotion or retention, third grade students and teachers alike feel the pressure — especially in post-pandemic years.
A veteran English teacher who was warned about his behavior last year has resigned from Lyons Township High School, blasting the school’s new grading policies on his way out. Tom Stukel, who has taught at LTHS for 17 years and has been a teacher for 24 years, published his...
CHICAGO — The state’s former public health director — a well-regarded advisor to Gov. JB Pritzker during the COVID-19 crisis — is under investigation by a state ethics agency for taking a CEO job at a medical non-profit overseen and funded by the state agency she led.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he would be willing to deploy the National Guard to Chicago to help deal with the surge in violent crime. Pritzker made the remark to reporters’ questions after Republican gubernatorial candidate Jesse Sullivan called on him to issue a disaster declaration in Chicago. In...
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. — The parents of a middle school student are demanding school security video be released of a physical confrontation between their daughter and Chicago Heights Middle School administrators. Two weeks ago, cell phone video was taken by a student from inside of a school bus that had been turned around and brought […]
The reported reboot of the Richard Irvin campaign looks a lot like how it started. The Aurora mayor and Republican gubernatorial candidate is back to telling people he is Democrats’ “worst nightmare.”. Irvin, speaking with sheriffs in Bloomington Friday, is also back to saying he is intimidating Gov....
photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for most Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
Chicago was urged again Thursday to get moving toward granting some form of reparations to descendants of African American slaves, perhaps beginning with guaranteed minimum income checks, focused on unemployed Black men prone to violence. In early 2021, Kamm Howard, co-chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in...
A Northern Illinois University student reported missing since Sunday, has been found dead. NIU student Latif Adeboyejo was found dead in a parking lot near campus on Tuesday. Adeboyejo, a Chicago native, was 21 years old. The DeKalb Police say Adeboyejo suffered a gunshot wound and a firearm was recovered...
CHICAGO (TND) — Alexander Graham Bell Elementary School (The Bell School) in Chicago modified its curriculum this year to begin teaching children about gender identity and expression, and culminated its first year with the new lesson plans by holding a pride parade. The move was intended to infuse “social...
For those that don't like the heat, I feel I owe you an apology right now, especially since I don't normally love the heat either. In case you don't know, last Fall my family moved into a new house that has a pool. My oldest daughter already spends every sunny day swimming in it, but this is how my youngest daughter has been spending her pool days so far...
Thaddeus Jones, mayor of Calumet City, Illinois with the unanimous approval of the Calumet City Council has declared the city of Calumet City, Illinois as a local state of emergency. On Monday, May 30, nearly two hundred residents were displaced following a fire at the 312-unit Park Condominium Complex in...
Living in the Byron area, I get asked that question a lot and I never had a real answer until now. If you have been looking for a unique getaway in the area you are in luck. Ogle County, Illinois provides spectacular views of the beauty of the Rock River. The view along Route 2 from Byron to Dixon is picturesque and looks like something you would see in a nature-theme calendar. A perfect example is Byron Forest Preserve.
Gas prices higher in Illinois than Hawaii, food insecurity on the rise and other top stories. Illinois has an official designation for a state rock. Becca Mendoza, Aquatics Manager from Springfield Park District talks about the lifeguard shortage. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30...
AURORA, Ill. - The city of Aurora recently announced that children in the western suburb will have access to free, nutritious meals all summer long. Children who are 18-year-old or younger are eligible to receive the free meals. The food comes from the Northern Illinois Food Bank and its "Meals on the Move" program.
Lightfoot: Accused violent offenders should remain in jail. Mayor Lori Lightfoot is making waves with comments Monday criticizing courts for letting people out on bond or home monitoring if they’re accused of violent crimes. Lightfoot wants people accused of violent crimes to be held in jail until their cases...
June is busting out all over and we aim to spotlight many special activities during the month named for the Roman goddess Juno, patron of marriage and women. Events and celebrations provide opportunities for friends, family and communities to prepare for summer’s arrival on June 21. Meanwhile, be mindful...
