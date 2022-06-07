ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Joliet Central High School

jths.org
 3 days ago

JTHS is required by the Illinois State Board of Education...

www.jths.org

Comments / 2

Related
WSPY NEWS

School board member clashes with two villages over student parking and parent drop-off

At age 16, the right to drive is a state law for high school students, but the question at Oswego East High School is where should they park for school?. When the school lot is filled or to avoid paying a $100 school parking permit, students are leaving their cars in the Prescott Mills subdivision. 308 board member Jennifer Johnson acknowledged this student solution..
OSWEGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Why Third Grade is an Important Year for Students

Third grade is considered to be one of the most difficult years of a child’s K-12 education. The first benchmark year and a time where students’ performance directly correlates with promotion or retention, third grade students and teachers alike feel the pressure — especially in post-pandemic years.
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

LTHS teacher resigns, blasts leaders over grading

A veteran English teacher who was warned about his behavior last year has resigned from Lyons Township High School, blasting the school’s new grading policies on his way out. Tom Stukel, who has taught at LTHS for 17 years and has been a teacher for 24 years, published his...
LYONS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
City
Joliet, IL
Joliet, IL
Sports
Joliet, IL
Education
capitolwolf.com

Irvin: “worst nightmare” theme returns

The reported reboot of the Richard Irvin campaign looks a lot like how it started. The Aurora mayor and Republican gubernatorial candidate is back to telling people he is Democrats’ “worst nightmare.”. Irvin, speaking with sheriffs in Bloomington Friday, is also back to saying he is intimidating Gov....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Jths
Jake Wells

Stimulus check coming to many Illinois residents

photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for most Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
nypressnews.com

City Council urged to create guaranteed income program for Black men

Chicago was urged again Thursday to get moving toward granting some form of reparations to descendants of African American slaves, perhaps beginning with guaranteed minimum income checks, focused on unemployed Black men prone to violence. In early 2021, Kamm Howard, co-chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in...
CHICAGO, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Missing Northern Illinois University student found dead

A Northern Illinois University student reported missing since Sunday, has been found dead. NIU student Latif Adeboyejo was found dead in a parking lot near campus on Tuesday. Adeboyejo, a Chicago native, was 21 years old. The DeKalb Police say Adeboyejo suffered a gunshot wound and a firearm was recovered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
chicagocrusader.com

Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones declares state of emergency

Thaddeus Jones, mayor of Calumet City, Illinois with the unanimous approval of the Calumet City Council has declared the city of Calumet City, Illinois as a local state of emergency. On Monday, May 30, nearly two hundred residents were displaced following a fire at the 312-unit Park Condominium Complex in...
Q985

Beautiful Nightly/Weekly Cabin For Rent On Scenic Island In Illinois

Living in the Byron area, I get asked that question a lot and I never had a real answer until now. If you have been looking for a unique getaway in the area you are in luck. Ogle County, Illinois provides spectacular views of the beauty of the Rock River. The view along Route 2 from Byron to Dixon is picturesque and looks like something you would see in a nature-theme calendar. A perfect example is Byron Forest Preserve.
BYRON, IL
nprillinois.org

Gas prices higher in Illinois than Hawaii and food insecurity on the rise

Gas prices higher in Illinois than Hawaii, food insecurity on the rise and other top stories. Illinois has an official designation for a state rock. Becca Mendoza, Aquatics Manager from Springfield Park District talks about the lifeguard shortage. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Aurora kids younger than 18 can receive free meals this summer, city says

AURORA, Ill. - The city of Aurora recently announced that children in the western suburb will have access to free, nutritious meals all summer long. Children who are 18-year-old or younger are eligible to receive the free meals. The food comes from the Northern Illinois Food Bank and its "Meals on the Move" program.
AURORA, IL
napervillelocal.com

A FEW THINGS TO DO IN NAPERVILLE IN JUNE 2022

June is busting out all over and we aim to spotlight many special activities during the month named for the Roman goddess Juno, patron of marriage and women. Events and celebrations provide opportunities for friends, family and communities to prepare for summer’s arrival on June 21. Meanwhile, be mindful...

Comments / 0

Community Policy