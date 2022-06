We live in paradise, and we know it! Carpinteria is one of the last, great, small beach towns in Southern California. Our downtown is charming, our beaches are beautiful, our restaurants are lively and the living is good. The truth is, though, that we will never be able to build enough homes for everyone who wants to live here. The city of Carpinteria is only about two and a half square miles in area. We are wedged between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, with Rincon to the east and the Carpinteria Salt Marsh to the west. The state of California is mandating 2.5 million more homes to be planned for in the next eight years.

