Wisconsin State

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

“California Supreme Court chief justice has COVID, but will still vote in cases”: Bob Egelko of The San Francisco Chronicle has this report. And Gregory Yee of The Los Angeles Times reports that “California Supreme Court chief justice tests positive for COVID-19.”. “Suspect in targeted Wisconsin judge...

Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
Judge sides with Home Depot after company prevented employees from wearing Black Lives Matter imagery

A judge ruled Friday that a complaint accusing Home Depot of interfering with workers' rights by not allowing them to wear Black Lives Matter messaging should be tossed out. The US National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel had claimed the company was violating federal law by preventing staff from wearing "Black Lives Matter" imagery on their aprons which administrative law judge Paul Bogas disagreed with, according to Bloomberg.
Supreme Court Financial Disclosures Reveal You Too Can Vacation In A Justice's House!

The Supreme Court released annual financial disclosures for all the justices yesterday (Fix the Court, as always, has them readily available). Or at least all the financial disclosures except for Justice Alito. Much like the Court’s cynical decision to hold the Bruen opinion until there’s a week without a mass shooting, he’s probably timing his release for a week where there’s no widespread distrust of Supreme Court ethics. And just like the Bruen timing, it’s hard to imagine he’ll ever have a good window.
US Copyright Small Claims Court Opens Its Doors Next Week. Two Questions Remain: Will Anyone Use It… And Is It Constitutional?

Of course there are two big questions associated with it: um, will anyone actually use it and… is it constitutional? Let’s deal with the bigger question first. In the run up to the law passing, lots of people highlighted the constitutional problems of the bill, mainly in whether or not Congress can create adjudicative bodies outside of the courts. There is a decent history of the courts saying no, and those actually got a boost recently from the 5th Circuit (which, yes, is all kinds of nutty most of the time) in the Jarkesy case which effectively argued that the SEC’s administrative law judges violate the Constitution, as taking away the right to a jury trial via an Article III court. Possibly the Copyright Claims Board (CCB) tries to get around that with its “opt-out” process, but given the way conservative judges seem not just eager, but willing to tear down the administrative state, I can see a pretty clear path to this Supreme Court invalidating the entire CCB.
Judge Misses The Memo On Juneteenth -- See Also

Gibbons Institute of Law, Science & Technology, and Institute for Privacy Protection – Seton Hall. Law Firms Phasing Out Remote Positions: You’d best be ready to come into the office. PLI makes compliance easy so you can get back to your practice. Log in to seamlessly track your...
How To Protect Law Clerks From Harassment

Some judges believe they are above the law. That’s one thing I’ve learned over the past few months, as I’ve been advocating for judicial accountability and workplace protections for judiciary employees. News reports about judicial misconduct have been trickling out — judges are trying to conceal the results of a workplace culture assessment, focusing on the “leak” of a survey rather than the troubling results and refusing to attend workplace conduct training. Anecdotally, mistreated law clerks reach out to me every day to report judicial misconduct.
Lawyers Misbehaving From Coast To Coast

One of the fun things about being a lawyer for many years is that there is no end of lawyer hijinks to discuss. Here are two peeps with instant name recognition for most lawyers in the country, not just in the parched Golden State. The State Bar of California has...
