In March, Charlton County Board of Commissioners approved an E911 package submitted by Motorola Solutions and Mobile Communications America. The package included system upgrades like CAD and E911, three E911 consoles and equipment, replacing one tower in St. George and relocating the tower beside the Sheriff’s Office for the changeover from analog to digital radios. The Sheriff’s Department is currently working to upgrade its system, expecting it to go live January 2023 and completed June 2023.

