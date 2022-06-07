ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Snohomish County’s Litter Wranglers return to county roads for 2022 season

myedmondsnews.com
 3 days ago

Snohomish County’s Litter Wranglers are returning to the road in 2022 for their fifth season in six years. Last year, the program removed nearly 6,000 bags of garbage from county rights of way. “The Litter Wranglers were originally deployed to fix a widespread problem throughout Snohomish County—trash on...

myedmondsnews.com

myedmondsnews.com

State Department of Health confirms paralytic shellfish poisoning illness

The Washington State Department of Health and Snohomish County Health District have identified a confirmed case of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) in a Snohomish County resident. The individual experienced tingling and numbness of the lips, tongue, and extremities after consuming butter clams that were recreationally harvested in Island County. The...
myedmondsnews.com

Public invited to neighborhood roundtable meetings for ‘Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets’ project

The public is invited to attend roundtable meeting in their neighborhood to discuss the City of Edmonds’ Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets project. During the launch of the project May 24, Development Services Director Susan McLaughlin said the goal is to look at creative ways that Edmonds can use its public spaces — in particular its streets, sidewalks, alleys and parking stalls — for a range of activities. You can view the recording of the presentation here.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Long live the shrimp

“Do the shrimp have a chance?” photographer Bob Mazelow asked Thursday. “This greeted me this morning as hundreds of anglers were after shrimp. The season is open one day for eight hours. Good luck shrimp!” The photo was taken from Wharf Street, with the north end of Whidbey island in the background.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Sound Transit asks public to weigh in on proposed free youth fares

Sound Transit is asking for public feedback on a proposed policy change to implement free fares for passengers age 18 and younger. The Sound Transit Board is expected in July to consider a proposal to make fares free for youth. The change would be implemented by Sept. 1, 2022, before the start of the school year.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Lynnwood’s Hops n’ Drops hosting silent auction to support Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County

Lynnwood Hops n’ Drops is serving up its best pub grub for anyone looking to dine with friends of Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County. Dinner will take place alongside the pub’s silent auction fundraiser, which is aimed at helping families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Letter to the editor: We must engage all residents in updating Edmonds’ Comprehensive Plan

The City of Edmonds is embarking this year on its now once-every-10-year major revision to the Comprehensive Plan. The city, under Development Services Director Susan McLaughlin, is proposing to use an “Equitable Engagement Framework” to solicit input about this revision from communities in Edmonds that may not have participated in the past. Ms. McLaughlin envisions recruiting what she calls “community champions” to represent their respective communities and as such they may volunteer their time or be compensated for their work. But will this process ensure that the voices of actual Edmonds’ renters, business owners, homeowners, who represent the great majority of Edmonds’ residents, are listened to and that residents truly feel “heard” and engaged? And how will traditionally under-represented communities be defined? Will they include.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Letter to the editor: Supporting Janelle Cass for Washington State Senate

Upon hearing about Janelle Cass’ run for Senate in the 21st Legislative District (which includes all of Mukilteo, most of Edmonds, and unincorporated portions of Lynnwood, and Everett) I was filled with hope! I look forward to new ideas and approaches to the serious issues we currently face in our communities. Janelle is a graduate of the Air Force Academy, has a degree in civil environmental engineering, and is a small business owner in Edmonds.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Welcoming new farmers and artists this week at Edmonds Museum Summer Market

As spring slowly gets warmer and the rain lets up now and then, we are thrilled to welcome some new farmers to the market. Last week, Our Family Farm from Fir Island made their first appearance at the market with a limited amount of freshly picked strawberries. They will be back again this Saturday, in their new spot on Bell Street, next to Skagit Gourmet Mushrooms and across from Alvarez Organic Farm. Frog Song Farm will also be bringing strawberries this week, and if it warms up, next week we hope to welcome back Hayton Berries.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds insurance agent celebrates 45th anniversary in business

In early summer of 1977, Hotel California by the Eagles and Rumours by Fleetwood Mac were at the top of the charts, and the first Star Wars movie was the number-one film in the country. It was also when Earl Schuster opened the doors to his new insurance agency in Edmonds. A month after opening his business, Earl’s wife Lisa learned she was expecting their first child.
myedmondsnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: Ready to grow your business and impact? Become a TVA Community Engagement Partner

Join us at the Black Coffee Marketplace this Saturday to learn more about potential opportunities to work together. Community Engagement: At TVA, we pursue public engagement that values every voice. We understand the need to hear directly from community members so unique needs and concerns are understood. Let’s partner to ensure no members of the community are left out of the conversation or treated as an afterthought.
SHORELINE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Shopping alert: Edmonds Localvore returns June 11

Edmonds Localvore returns to downtown Edmonds this Saturday, June 11, with special deals and events galore from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Edmonds Localvore was started by five women-owned downtown businesses as a way to build a community of local entrepreneurs, create a special event for Edmonds visitors, and give something back to loyal, local supporters. This year, it includes the following partners:
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation party set for June 15

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation Celebrate the Arts Party is set for Wednesday, June 15 on the plaza at Edmonds’ Frances Anderson Center. Get early access to view the juried art galleries at the Edmonds Arts Festival, enjoy an evening of fun with friends, drinks, heavy hors d’oeuvres and live music by Aaron Crawford while supporting a great cause.Tickets are $75 if purchased before the event, $100 at the door.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

EPIC poetry group to read at Edmonds Arts Festival

The EPIC Group Writers poetry group led by Gerald Bigelow will be on the Edmonds Plaza again this year as a feature of the annual Edmonds Arts Festival. The festival is held Father’s Day weekend, June 17-19; the EPIC poets will be reading from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
EDMONDS, WA

