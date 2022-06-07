ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Falls, ID

Local man accused of shooting gun inside home with three children nearby facing 45 years in prison

By By Shelbie Harris
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

AMERICAN FALLS — A 35-year-old local man faces numerous felony charges after police say he shot a firearm numerous times Sunday evening while at an American Falls home with three children and a woman nearby.

American Falls man Scott Andrew Alvey has been charged with three counts of injury to a child and discharging a firearm at an occupied house, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest following the incident.

American Falls police said they were dispatched to a home on the 200 block of Monroe Street around 11:05 p.m. Sunday for the report of shots fired, and upon officers’ arrival, additional shots could be heard from inside the residence.

The officers on scene took cover behind a vehicle and ordered the occupants of the home to exit with their hands up, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by the Idaho State Journal on Tuesday.

After giving the commands, an officer first observed a child exit a car that was parked in the driveway and then a woman carrying a young child and another child following behind her exited the car as well, police said in the probable cause document.

The woman told police that the man inside the house was Alvey, that he was highly intoxicated and armed with a firearm.

As the officer told the woman to retreat from the scene with the children, Alvey exited the home and shouted, “Oh yeah, you want to (expletive) shoot me?” Alvey then reached inside the doorway of the home and grabbed a shotgun, racked a shell into the chamber and pointed it in an upright position, police said.

After Alvey grabbed the shotgun, the woman on scene ignored officers’ commands and ran inside the residence, prompting the officers to follow her, police said.

The woman was able to wrestle the shotgun out of Alvey’s hands and the officers ordered Alvey at gunpoint to not resist, though Alvey pushed the officer across the room, police said.

The officers holstered their firearms and used a Taser device, causing Alvey to fall over onto the ground, said police, adding that he was subsequently arrested without further incident.

Police later observed three apparent gunshots consistent with being fired from a shotgun in two different rooms in the house, police said.

Alvey was medically cleared by Power County Ambulance medical personnel before being transported to the Power County Jail. Wilkinson said Power County Sheriff’s Office deputies also assisted during the incident.

Nobody was injured during the tense exchange, said American Falls Police Chief Brandon Wilkinson, who credited the officers on scene for how they handled the situation.

“In talking with the officers, I think they did an excellent job at de-escalating the situation and handling it in a way that kept them safe and ensured everyone else involved wasn’t seriously hurt,” Wilkinson said.

Alvey appeared in front of 6th District Judge Paul Laggis for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which his bond was set at $100,000. Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level during a preliminary hearing set for June 14.

If convicted of the four felony charges against him, Alvey faces up to 45 years in prison.

Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man charged with felony for battering staff inside Mandarin House restaurant

POCATELLO — A 23-year-old local man was arrested Wednesday evening after police say he attacked employees of a local restaurant and tossed furniture around, breaking items inside the business. Darion Tyron Vinson Jr., of Pocatello, faces one felony count of battery with the intent to commit a serious felony, two misdemeanor counts of battery and one misdemeanor count of malicious injury to property following the incident. The alleged attack occurred...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man faces possible life sentence, $10 million fine after federal jury convicts him of meth, heroin charges

POCATELLO — After a four-day trial, a federal jury sitting in Pocatello found Adam Lee Vallely, 46, of Pocatello, Idaho, guilty of one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin, U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced today. Senior U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson, from the Eastern District of Arkansas, sitting by designation, presided over the trial, which began on June 6th and...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man charged after chasing boy on bike takes plea deal

BURLEY — A local man charged after police said he chased a boy riding a bicycle with his pickup and ran over the boy’s bike has changed his plea Monday to guilty of charges of felony aggravated assault with a weapons enhancement and to reckless driving in a related case, court records show. He will plead guilty using an Alford plea, which means he does not admit to all the elements of the charge but the state may have enough evidence to convict him. ...
BURLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local police searching for man wanted on second felony injury to child charge in three years

The Pocatello Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a local man accused of injuring his child again after having been convicted of the same crime in 2019. Pocatello Police say an arrest warrant was recently issued for Brock Elquezabal, 28, of Pocatello, in connection to an incident in which he’s accused of injuring his child. Elquezabal is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police searching for local man wanted on felony injury to child warrant

The Pocatello Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Brock Elquezabal, who has a current felony warrant for Injury to a Child. Elquezabal is 5’6” tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds, and has the word River tattooed on the left side of his neck. Please see attached photos. If you have information regarding Brock Elquezabal’s whereabouts, please contact the Pocatello Police Detective Division at 208-234-2121 and reference report number 22-P09750.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man shot by police near Red Lion in 2020 paralyzed from incident, sentenced to 12 years probation

POCATELLO — A local man who Pocatello police shot near the Red Lion Hotel in September 2020 after he stole a firearm from a residence and led police on an intense manhunt was sentenced Monday to 12 years of felony probation. Jake Lee Sheeler, received the sentence from 6th District Judge Robert C. Naftz during a hearing held at the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello. Sheeler in March pleaded guilty...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Two women arrested after state police find nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills in SUV on I-15 in East Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Two Minnesota women and two non-U.S. citizen men were arrested on Sunday after state police pulled over an SUV on Interstate 15 in the Idaho Falls area and found nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills inside, authorities said. Cyndie Chavez, 38, and Virginia Adams, 36, are currently being held at the Bonneville County Jail on several charges after state troopers found the fentanyl along with meth, marijuana and a loaded firearm in the Hyundai Santa Fe the women were traveling in, state police said. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fugitive re-captured after fleeing PMC following arrest

A missing fugitive is back in police custody. Rafelita Miguelita Gallegos of American Falls was arrested following a high-speed chase on Monday, June 6, 2022. She was admitted to the Portneuf Medical Center to be medically cleared before being booked into the Bannock County Detention Center. The morning of Tuesday, June 7, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Gallegos had left the hospital. ...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local woman involved in high-speed chase wanted again after escaping from hospital Tuesday

A local fugitive involved in a high-speed chase with Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies through Pocatello and Chubbuck Monday evening is back on the lam after walking away from Portneuf Medical Center Tuesday morning, police say. Rafelita Miguelita Gallegos, 36, of American Falls, was taken into police custody following a high-speed chase that began in the area of North Main and West Greeley streets shortly after 5 p.m. Monday. The...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Trial opens in murder case of man who shot friend during fight

There were several facts the attorneys agreed were true as they gave their opening statements Monday in Marshall Hendricks’ murder trial. Both attorneys agreed that when Rory Neddo called Hendricks on Sept. 3, 2019, he threatened Hendricks. They agreed that Hendricks told Neddo he was at Hendricks’ girlfriend’s house and that he could come over if he wanted to help. The attorneys agreed that when Neddo arrived at the house,...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local police asking for public's help in locating missing woman

POCATELLO — A 28-year-old woman has been reported missing. Pocatello police are asking for the public's help in locating Hannah Roble, who has been missing since September 2021. Roble is described as being white with very long blond hair and blue eyes. She is five feet, nine inches tall and wears glasses. Roble also has some missing teeth on the right side of her mouth, has a Simba tattoo on her upper leg and piercings on her lip and nose. She may be near Pocatello or the surrounding areas. If you have any information about Roble's whereabouts, please contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100, your local law enforcement agency or Nancy at 720-763-1237.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Wrong-way driver dies in crash that left juvenile injured and partially blocked I-15 in East Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred at 6:56 P.M. on June 8th, 2022, on Interstate 15 at milepost 140 in Jefferson County. A 35-year-old male from Idaho Falls driving a Chevrolet Silverado was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near milepost 140 where he encountered a juvenile driving a GMC Sierra pickup. The vehicles collided. The GMC came to rest on its...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Three people die, one injured in three separate East Idaho crashes Wednesday

Three people died and one juvenile was injured in three separate East Idaho wrecks on Wednesday. Caribou County sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday were dispatched to Bailey Creek Road just south of Soda Springs for the report of a single-vehicle rollover crash. Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies discovered a 2003 Toyota pickup had left the west side of the roadway and had rolled several times, the...
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Fugitive headbutted, spit on officers after lengthy 96 mph chase

A fugitive was arrested Saturday afternoon following a lengthy high-speed chase that began on Pocatello's north side and ended near McCammon, police said. Matthew Robert Chaffin, 30, of Chubbuck, was arrested on three outstanding warrants and also faces felony charges of eluding police, destruction of evidence, possession of a controlled substance and battery on a police officer, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday. He...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Firefighters respond to house fire on Fort Hall Reservation

FORT HALL — At 1:30 p.m. today, Fort Hall Fire responded to a residential fire at 310 Cutshults Road with a potential of 3 kids trapped inside the home. Upon arrival of the first unit there was heavy smoke and fire coming from two different front windows. Firefighters made rapid entry through other windows to search for the children. Due to the large amount of heat firefighters were quickly pushed back out of the house. With the assistance of the Fort Hall Police Department, the children were found safe at their relatives' house. North Bannock Fire assisted with the fire. The fire is still under investigation.
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local woman dies in fatal wreck near Soda Springs

SODA SPRINGS — On June 08, 2022, at about 1:50 am, the Caribou County Sheriff and Caribou County EMS were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover approx. 1.5 mile south of Soda Springs on Bailey Creek Rd. Upon arrival, Sheriff’s deputies discovered a 2003 Toyota P/U had left the west side of the road and had rolled several times. The only occupant of the vehicle had been thrown from the vehicle. ...
SODA SPRINGS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Woman arrested following high-speed chase that started near downtown Pocatello, entered Chubbuck before coming back to Gate City

A woman has been arrested following a high-speed chase that began near downtown Pocatello, entered Chubbuck and then ended when the suspect vehicle was abandoned outside a local church. The pursuit began in the area of North Main and West Greeley streets shortly after 5 p.m. Monday when a Bannock County sheriff's deputy spotted an adult female fugitive in a car. The deputy initiated a pursuit which continued at high...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Fugitive arrested following 96 mph chase that began in Pocatello and ended near McCammon

A fugitive was arrested Saturday afternoon following a lengthy high-speed chase that began on Pocatello's north side and ended near McCammon. Pocatello police spotted the adult male fugitive driving a Ford pickup truck on the North Main Street Extension near Garrett Way around 3 p.m. and attempted to pull him over but he accelerated toward the downtown, authorities said. Pocatello police said they continued pursuing the fugitive through downtown Pocatello...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bishop’s Gun Barn sees success manufacturing ammunition, custom firearms

POCATELLO — A month into the grand opening of her gun shop, Merissa Bishop explained that business traffic has been booming in all the right ways. “People are stopping and doing U-turns when they see the (open) sign,” said Bishop, a 62-year-old California native who moved to Pocatello in September. “We’ve even had a person stop and get rear-ended because they saw that we were open and wanted to come in. Reception has just been incredible.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man dies when ATV rolls down steep embankment in Southeast Idaho

On Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming, Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles southeast on Afton, Wyoming, in Idaho. Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County. It was determined that the ATV operator had died at the scene prior to EMS arrival. The ATV had rolled down a sharp embankment while the operator was mending fences. The operator had been working by himself at the time of the accident. The operator was Lance Bateman, age 63, from Etna, Wyoming. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office extends it condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bateman during this difficult time.
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
