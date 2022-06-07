Local man accused of shooting gun inside home with three children nearby facing 45 years in prison

AMERICAN FALLS — A 35-year-old local man faces numerous felony charges after police say he shot a firearm numerous times Sunday evening while at an American Falls home with three children and a woman nearby.

American Falls man Scott Andrew Alvey has been charged with three counts of injury to a child and discharging a firearm at an occupied house, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest following the incident.

American Falls police said they were dispatched to a home on the 200 block of Monroe Street around 11:05 p.m. Sunday for the report of shots fired, and upon officers’ arrival, additional shots could be heard from inside the residence.

The officers on scene took cover behind a vehicle and ordered the occupants of the home to exit with their hands up, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by the Idaho State Journal on Tuesday.

After giving the commands, an officer first observed a child exit a car that was parked in the driveway and then a woman carrying a young child and another child following behind her exited the car as well, police said in the probable cause document.

The woman told police that the man inside the house was Alvey, that he was highly intoxicated and armed with a firearm.

As the officer told the woman to retreat from the scene with the children, Alvey exited the home and shouted, “Oh yeah, you want to (expletive) shoot me?” Alvey then reached inside the doorway of the home and grabbed a shotgun, racked a shell into the chamber and pointed it in an upright position, police said.

After Alvey grabbed the shotgun, the woman on scene ignored officers’ commands and ran inside the residence, prompting the officers to follow her, police said.

The woman was able to wrestle the shotgun out of Alvey’s hands and the officers ordered Alvey at gunpoint to not resist, though Alvey pushed the officer across the room, police said.

The officers holstered their firearms and used a Taser device, causing Alvey to fall over onto the ground, said police, adding that he was subsequently arrested without further incident.

Police later observed three apparent gunshots consistent with being fired from a shotgun in two different rooms in the house, police said.

Alvey was medically cleared by Power County Ambulance medical personnel before being transported to the Power County Jail. Wilkinson said Power County Sheriff’s Office deputies also assisted during the incident.

Nobody was injured during the tense exchange, said American Falls Police Chief Brandon Wilkinson, who credited the officers on scene for how they handled the situation.

“In talking with the officers, I think they did an excellent job at de-escalating the situation and handling it in a way that kept them safe and ensured everyone else involved wasn’t seriously hurt,” Wilkinson said.

Alvey appeared in front of 6th District Judge Paul Laggis for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which his bond was set at $100,000. Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level during a preliminary hearing set for June 14.

If convicted of the four felony charges against him, Alvey faces up to 45 years in prison.