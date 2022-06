Mason Hereford opened his head-turning sandwich shop Turkey and the Wolf in 2016. He had worked at Coquette and haute cuisine spots here and abroad, but his casual eatery gained national acclaim for its sandwiches, including a collard green melt and bologna with potato chips inside the bread. He followed up with the nearby breakfast spot Molly’s Rise and Shine. Now he’s releasing a cookbook with recipes from both restaurants, developed by Hereford and his kitchen teams, who are all pictured in the book. “Turkey and the Wolf: Flavor Trippin’ in New Orleans” is a colorful dive into recipes for comfort food and some fun and fancier dishes, and it details his “no rules” culinary approach. It is out June 21. For more information, visit turkeyandthewolf.com.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO