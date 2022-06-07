Richard Caldwell

A regular meeting of the school board for the Chester Area School District will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the high school library. In addition to conducting routine business, the board will receive a report from business manager Kristi Lewis. She will ask the board to appoint...
The Madison School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the board room at the high school. In addition to conducting routine business, the board will accept the resignation of Darcie Kavanagh as elementary teacher, Phil Thramer as high school teacher, Sarah Torres as paraprofessional and Nicole Ludemann as year-long sub.
Lake County commissioners learned on Tuesday morning that staffing issues at the Lake County Jail require the county to house female prisoners elsewhere. Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg reported his department now has only one female corrections officer. More are needed to house female prisoners in Lake County. As a...
Comments / 0