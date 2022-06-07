ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Low-dose self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine drives strong protective immunity in non-human primates against SARS-CoV-2 infection

By Amy R. Rappaport
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread globally, highlighting the urgent need for safe and effective vaccines that could be rapidly mobilized to immunize large populations. We report the preclinical development of a self-amplifying mRNA (SAM) vaccine encoding a prefusion stabilized severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike...

www.nature.com

Comments / 7

Related
scitechdaily.com

mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines – Like Pfizer and Moderna – Work Better Against Variants of Concern

A comparison of four COVID-19 vaccinations shows that messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — perform better against the World Health Organization (WHO)’s variants of concern (VOCs) than viral vector vaccines — AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen. Although they all effectively prevent severe disease by VOCs, the research, publishingtoday (May 17th, 2022) in the open access journal PLOS Medicine, suggests that people receiving a viral vector vaccine are more vulnerable to infection by new variants.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Study shows strong link between COVID-19 and worsening mental health

The past two years have caused widespread disruption, anxiety, loss and grief worldwide—but a new University of Otago, Christchurch, study has identified a concerning link between ongoing COVID‑19 disruption and worsening mental health for those most at risk. The international study, involving hundreds of New Zealanders, has sparked...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunization#Covid 19 Vaccine#Primates#Non Human#Gmt#Chad
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Cancer
Daily Mail

CDC calls for older adults to get second booster dose despite push-back from many experts who doubt the shots are needed: Covid deaths continue to fall - down 13% over past week

Health chiefs are urging all Americans over 50 years old to come forward for their fourth Covid vaccine amid rising cases and hospitalizations, despite some experts warning the shots are not yet needed for the group. Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC,) called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists and Medical Doctors Say Eyeglasses May Soon Be Unnecessary

New FDA-approved eye drops may permanently eliminate the need for eyeglasses wearers of certain conditions. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from an eye disorder of any type to visit their doctor, optometrist, or ophthalmologist. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, including CBSNews.com, CentreForSight.net, Endpoint News, and The Washington Post.
Daily Mail

More than HALF of 'Covid' patients in NYC hospitals were not admitted because of the virus, official data shows, as cases in the city creep upwards: Infections up 19% nationally over the past week but deaths fall by 32%

More than half of COVID-19 patients in New York City hospitals are not severely ill with the virus, official data suggests, with the rest admitted for another ailment instead of the virus — a sign that pandemic figures in recent months may be inflated. State data shows that of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy