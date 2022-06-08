ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Frontier Auto Museum books 1970s-themed campers tour for June 18

By Mary Stroka
county17.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILLETTE, Wyo. — Come June 18, vintage campers will line Ross Avenue for Frontier Auto Museum‘s latest tour through time. Visitors can get there groove on at the...

county17.com

county17.com

Splash park opens today

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette’s splash park at the Energy Capital Sports Complex opened Wednesday for the season, a city notice said. The splash park, at 3400 Garner Lake Road, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Concessions will be available onsite starting June 9. At times,...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Burma Avenue near railroad will close June 13 to 24 for road repairs

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The city of Gillette anticipates the intersection of Burma Avenue and First Street will close for repairs from June 13 through June 24. The street closure form filed June 9 with the city said the repairs were damage from Pacific Steel and showed that road closure signs would be placed in several areas surrounding a work area of about 10,000 square feet.
GILLETTE, WY
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
Wyoming State
Wyoming Cars
City
Gillette, WY
Gillette, WY
Entertainment
county17.com

CAM-PLEX horse stalling discussion on agenda for Public Land Board

GILLETTE – The Campbell County Public Land Board and CAM-PLEX staff on June 9 launched a discussion of whether CAM-PLEX should adjust the structure of horse stall rental fees to deal with how frequently stalls are left dirty. Campbell County Public Land Board member Laura Chapman said she requested...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Obituary: Loretta Miriam Gonzales

Loretta Miriam Gonzales: July 15, 1961 – June 5, 2022. Loretta O. Gonzales, 60, of Wright, WY, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, after a very brief battle with cancer, surrounded by family and never-ending love. Memorial Services begin at 1 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at St. Matthews...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through June 9

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted through March 5. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Divorces were granted...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Reports: Wyoming man killed in Osprey crash in California

A Wyoming man was among five Marines killed after an Osprey aircraft crashed in southern California on Wednesday. According to the Buffalo Bulletin, Seth Rasmuson, who graduated from Buffalo High School in 2019, was among the victims. Rasmuson’s family confirmed his death to the newspaper. According to the Marine...
WYOMING STATE
#Campers#Campground#Vehicles#Frontier Auto Museum#Gypsy Roots Salon
Sheridan Media

Sheridan, Buffalo Show Population Increases from 2020 to 2021

The cities of Sheridan and Buffalo showed significant population increases from 2020 to 2021, according to statistics released by the US Census Bureau. As of July 1, 2021 Sheridan showed a population of 19,095 while Buffalo’s population sat at 4,469. Afton showed the highest percentage of growth with an...
cowboystatedaily.com

$50K Worth Of Copper Stolen From Sheridan College

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. About $50,000 worth of copper construction materials was stolen on Sunday from the Sheridan College campus, a Sheridan Police spokesman told Cowboy State Daily on Monday. On Sunday afternoon, Sheridan police investigated a reported theft and determined a 26 foot double-axel...
SHERIDAN, WY
county17.com

Campbell County School Board to hold special meeting June 14

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees on June 14 will have a special meeting regarding back-to-school procedures before its regular meeting. The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the Rocky Point Room at the Educational Services Center, 1000 W. Eighth Street in Gillette.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, June 9

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Intoxication, June 8, S. Burma Ave, GPD. A 41-year-old female was arrested for...
GILLETTE, WY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, June 8

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Citizen assist, June 7, Tabor Ln, GPD. Officers took a report from a...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, June 8

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Monday, June 6

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, June 4, CCSD. Deputies responded to a call regarding a 44-year-old man...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Police on the hunt for vandalism culprits

GILLETTE, Wyo. — An investigation to identify the persons responsible for a recent string of graffiti on public and private property is underway, Gillette police said Thursday. Police responded to more than half a dozen reports of vandalism across Gillette beginning Wednesday morning, June 8, around 7 a.m., according...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County health and food inspections (5/30/22 – 6/5/22)

Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Water will be shut off June 9 for residents near Foothills Boulevard

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette will shut off water from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 9 for some residents in the northwest part of the city. As part of the Foothills Boulevard Pavement Management 2022 project, Gillette is replacing water valves and closing valves at Foothills Boulevard east of Lafayette Drive, at Foothills Boulevard east of Greenway Drive, and at Nogalas Way and Greenway Drive, according to a June 6 city document.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Obituary: John “Jack” Paul McClelland

John “Jack” Paul McClelland: February 8, 1933 – June 5, 2022. Funeral Services for John “Jack” McClelland will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Marty Crump officiating; interment to follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. John McClelland age 89, of Gillette, WY passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center. John Paul “Jack” McClelland was born in Gillette, Wyoming on February 8, 1973 to Otis and Edna McClelland. He attended school in Campbell County, graduating in 1952. In July of 1952, Jack married Mary Ruth Elmore. To this marriage three children were born, John Jr., Michael “Mike” and Janet “Dolly”. Jack and Mary built a lovely home, where they lived a wonderful life raising kids, ranching, hunting, camping and evolving with and involving themselves in their family and community of Gillette. McClelland Meat Market was his father and uncle’s business which he partnered with until 1960. With changing times, Jack went from Stockmen’s Motor Company as an auto salesman for Ford Motor until he retired in 1979. Mary Ann passed away in 1980 and Jack moved to Big Horn, Wyoming, where he married Dorothy Underwood Reno. Dorothy passed away in 1985. From the 1990’s to 2013 Jack lived in Sun City West, Arizona with his wife Betsy Lou Kelly. Jack was always involved in local and state organizations. Chairman for local Jaycee’s, Little Levi Rodeo ‘s, horse judging for the county fair and judging Miss Rodeo Wyoming Queen contests. He was Campbell County’s first Fire Warden, County Commissioner for a term, National Guard Member, State Forestry Board Member, Wyoming Fire Board Chairman, Lifelong Masonic Lodge and Elks Member. Jack is survived by his son, John Jr. (Fay) and daughter, Janet “Dolly” both of Gillette. He is preceded in death by his son Michael “Mike”, who passed away in 1981 and his sister, Nadine. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 West 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com.
GILLETTE, WY

