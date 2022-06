EUGENE, Ore. – The No. 2 men's track and field team ended the 2022 Outdoor season as the National Runner-Up after scoring 38 team points. The second-place finish was the Longhorns' best showing in 25 years at the outdoor meet, having finished second three other times in school history. Texas has now been the NCAA Outdoor runner-up four times in program history in 1987, 1988, 1997 and 2022.

