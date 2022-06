Yusei Kikuchi only lasted 2/3 of an inning, allowing three earned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out two in Toronto's loss to the Royals on Wednesday. Ouch. Kikuchi had a terrible start to the game, allowing two hits to drive in runs and walking more batters in one inning than he had in any of his last seven starts. On the plus side, his two outs on the days were via strikeout. His record sits at 2-2 with a pedestrian 4.44 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 52 strikeouts over 46 2/3 innings. He'll look to put this game behind him in his next scheduled start against the Orioles on Tuesday.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO