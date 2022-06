Suzanne Smith has informed Overton County News of her intent to seek election as District 1 County Commissioner. Following is her statement. “I assumed the empty nest phase would be pretty relaxing...then the world went crazy. This is not the time to sit by and not take a stand, so I’m answering the call to serve our community and get involved at this local level, using the various administrative skills I have acquired.

