In Murfreesboro, police continue to investigate the serial criminal dubbed the “Rock Burglar,” who is accused of breaking into more than 30-businesses. Meanwhile in Nashville, a case that had similar characteristics is coming to a close and inching its way towards the judicial system. However, one shining difference in the Metro case is that the suspects allegedly used a sledgehammer instead of a rock to gain entry into a large number of businesses, which is why the suspects were nicknamed the “Sledgehammer Crew,” according to Metro-Nashville Police.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO