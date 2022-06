On Monday, June 13, an evening and overnight detour of the northbound lanes of English Creek Avenue in Egg Harbor Township will be in effect between Scarborough Drive and the Black Horse Pike, 8 PM to 6 AM the following morning, weather permitting, for county road work. Southbound travel will be permitted around the work zone. Northbound motorists should follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.

PLEASANTVILLE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO