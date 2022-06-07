ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Penalized For Violating CBA Rules During OTA Practice In May

By Pat Boadway
Cover picture for the articleAccording to Dan Weiderer of the Chicago Tribune, the Chicago Bears canceled their OTA practice today. League sources state the Bears violated the rules of the CBA, holding live contact drills in May. The Bears were hosting the...

