PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect of an armed robbery that took place at a liquor store. Authorities state that on June 6, 2022, an unknown female entered the Angel Spirit Liquor Store located at 5246 Rising Sun Ave. When an employee opened his locked door to enter the common area the unknown black female entered the back area and pulled out a handgun and demanded the register money. When the employee refused the offender raised her gun and shot one time. After that the employee gave the offender all the money in the register, the offender left the store and was seen driving a black sedan, possibly an Audi A6.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO