FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC/AP) — Three people were found fatally shot in a barricaded apartment room on Tuesday, according to police. Fairfax County Police responded to a call given by a victim’s relative to check an apartment on Mazarin Place in Fairfax, radio station WTOP-FM reported. When officers arrived, they found the door of the rear bedroom of the apartment barricaded. When they looked through the window, they saw three bodies.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO