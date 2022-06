Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. With Clemson trailing Florida State 10-13, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei completed an 11-yard pass to Jake Briningstool to give the Tigers a first down at the FSU 27. The second-quarter catch was the first of the 6-foot-6, 234-pound freshman's career.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO