ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

On the go!

By Earl Austin, Jr.
St. Louis American
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis area girls’ teams lit up the track at the Missouri State High School Activities Association State Track and Field Championships May 28, 2022, in Jefferson City. There were excellent performances from top St. Louis area boys as well. Here is a look at some highlights from the state...

m.stlamerican.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis American

Lincoln Law Enforcement Academy graduates fourth class

Every class that graduates from the Lincoln University Law Enforcement Training Academy on the school’s Jefferson City campus is historic because it remains the lone. HBCU that offers the curriculum and training. The Academy’s fourth class graduated on May 26, 2022, in Pawley Theater. The newly minted officers are Miguel Barton of Jefferson City; Marcellis Blackwell of Palos Hills, Ill.; Madison James of Jefferson City; Saleh Lajkem of St. Louis; Benjamin Ofori of Jefferson City; Bradley Richter of Jefferson City; Denisha Taylor of St. Louis; and Keon Woodall of Memphis, Tenn. Gary L. Hill, Lincoln University Police chief, told graduates, “My hat is off to you.”
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis golfer qualifies for U.S. Open

For golfer Chris Naegel it’s the thrill of a lifetime. He’s qualified for the U.S. Open for the second time in hos career. The Marquette High School graduate played on Monday in Ohio, a 36 hole qualifier and shot 9 under par. It’s a pressure packed day for golfers around the country. Over 600 golfers […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Fastest-growing counties in Missouri

Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Jefferson City, MO
Education
Local
Saint Louis, MO Education
City
Jefferson City, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Festus, MO
City
Ladue, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Maplewood, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri school districts (Neosho) subpoenaed over surveys

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Missouri Attorney General subpoenas several school districts, including Neosho, over questionable student surveys. Attorney Eric Schmitt’s Office states the surveys may have been given to students without parental consent. They also may have asked students about their parents’ political beliefs and income, racially-biased questions, among other things.
NEOSHO, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed eminent domain law Saturday

SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson signed the House Bill 2005 into effect on Saturday at the Missouri State Fairgrounds. The signing took place during the Missouri Cattlemen's Association's annual Steak Fry Dinner. The new eminent domain law will require energy companies to pay private landowners 150% of the fair market value to use their The post Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed eminent domain law Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

The telltale signs someone is from St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — There are some telltale signs that someone is from the St. Louis area. The region is nearly 8,500 square miles and covers parts of Missouri and Illinois. Nearly three million people call the place home. How can you tell someone is from there without asking? Many of them like thin pizza, but there have to be other ways of telling. We asked our Facebook fans and got some interesting responses.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Anderson
Person
St. Mary
lakeexpo.com

31 Roulette, Climax Springs, Missouri 65324

It's ready for you to Celebrate summer 2022 in a 5 bed/4 bath waterfront home at Diamond Crest Est., an exciting new Lakefront Development at the 45 Mile Marker of the Osage. Level driveway with 3 car garage. Enter the home, a stellar view invites you into the spacious living area & begs you out to the large lakefront deck. Get ready to be impressed by the custom quality of your brand new Lakefront home. The main level boasts 2 bedrooms. The lakeside suite features large windows, unobstructed view for miles with ensute bath walkin shower and double vanity and large walkin closet. The 2nd guest room could double as an office. A wide custom stairwell leads to the lower level Family room with a bar area & 3 additional bedrooms 2 full baths. Two bedrooms are lake side with again that fabulous view. You walk out to a patio, gentle lakefront with deep water, & room for a large dock. Stack stone seawall Don't miss out on this one, Call today for a more information or arrange private tour.
CLIMAX SPRINGS, MO
FOX2Now

Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,040,405 which is 807% higher than the state average of $225,067.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Sunshine yellow found in Missouri plants, birds

Sunshine, flowers, flittering butterflies and singing birds; June has arrived and the wild places in Missouri are in full splendor. It was not that long ago the brown twigs of winter were just beginning to blush with lime green buds. For the naturalists with the Missouri Department of Conservation, yellow...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

As Juneteenth nears, St. Louis organizations call for reparations

Residents living in some majority Black neighborhoods in St. Louis have a 18-year lower life expectancy than residents of majority white neighborhoods less than 10 miles away, a regional health study found. For over a century, Black St. Louis residents have experienced housing policies and development strategies that have trapped generations in segregated and disinvested neighborhoods, […] The post As Juneteenth nears, St. Louis organizations call for reparations appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Rams#Long Jump#Bills#Relays#Highschoolsports#Wildcats#Micds
edglentoday.com

'Rock Tonight In Kansas City:' Marvin "Preach" Webb, "Mr. Edwardsville," Dies At 86

EDWARDSVILLE - Marvin "Preach" Webb as his niece Shari Webb described "transitioned into the next life" when he died at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at age 86 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. Preach was in essence Mr. Edwardsville, the happy, smiling man, who visited the Downtown Edwardsville businesses and brought a kind word to everyone he came in contact with within the city.
themissouritimes.com

Mazzie Boyd running against incumbent Railsback in HD2

Jefferson City, Mo. — At 23 years old, Mazzie Boyd is running for State representative. She’s also running in the newly-drawn House District (HD) 2. It’s also a district that she had to move a couple-of-miles east to run in. She thus far hasn’t been able to hire a political consultant.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Two named to posts at Midwest BankCentre

Ajla Zigic has been promoted to vice president and Anela Barbanell has been named assistant vice president on the community and economic development team at Midwest BankCentre. The team is led by Wes Burns, executive vice president of community and economic development. The two appointments are part of fulfilling Midwest...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
kbsi23.com

“Poisonous Plant” spreading through southern Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A poisonous plant may be spreading to southeast Missouri. Poison Hemlock is the name of this deadly plant. It is not common to Missouri but is spreading through southern Illinois. Poison Hemlock is an exotic weed plant in the carrot family. The plant looks similar...
ILLINOIS STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri attorney general subpoenas school districts over student surveys

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Wednesday that he’s issued subpoenas to seven school districts across the state as part of his ongoing investigation into school districts’ curriculum and practices. Schmitt, who is running in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate, said in a news release that the subpoenas target student surveys that his office characterized […] The post Missouri attorney general subpoenas school districts over student surveys appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Aspen Dental to offer free services to veterans

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Aspen Dental is working to make sure local veterans have access to dental care. On Saturday, multiple dental offices around the area will offer free services for veterans. There are six participating offices in St. Louis, Mo. 640 W Karsch Blvd, Farmington, MO 63640. 627...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy