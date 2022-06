Billy Gene Grace, Sr, age 79, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Bill was a man who loved his family and showed his love well by his hard work ethic. Bill worked many years for the City of Johnson City in the Waste Management Division, and upon retiring from the City, he went to work at the Johnson City Country Club in the Groundskeeping Division. Bill’s passion in life was lawn work and he loved every minute of it. He enjoyed his hours spent on his mower and tractor and took pride in his humble life. If you were lucky enough to catch him resting, he was most likely sitting on his front porch in a rocking chair or attending University of Tennessee athletic events. A man of few words, he showed his love by his kind acts of service and did whatever he could to help those he loved.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO