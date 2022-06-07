ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olean, NY

Olean man arrested for petit larceny

nyspnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 20, 2022, SP Olean Troopers arrested Barton R. Walton, 30, of Olean, NY...

www.nyspnews.com

nyspnews.com

Olean man arrested for shoplifting in Allegany

On June 1, 2022, SP Olean Troopers arrested Robert E. Fredenburg, 37, of Olean, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating a shoplifting complaint at Walmart in the town of Allegany determined Fredenburg had stolen merchandise valued at $46.78. Fredenburg was arrested and released with an appearance ticket for Allegany Town...
ALLEGANY, NY
News 8 WROC

Missing Niagara County girl taken unlawfully by father

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office is trying to locate a 10-month-old baby who was reportedly taken unlawfully by her father from a Sweetwood Drive residence in Lockport. According to the Sheriff’s office, the father’s name is Anthones Mullen and he and the missing girl may currently be in the Lockport area. […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Franklinville woman arrested in connection with Hinsdale theft

On June 8, 2022, SP Olean Troopers arrested Rebecca L. Williams, 30, of Franklinville, NY for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th Degree. Troopers on a traffic stop determined Williams was in possession of stolen antique coins related to the May safe burglary in the town of Hinsdale. Williams arrested...
FRANKLINVILLE, NY
Olean, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Olean, NY
City
Walton, NY
nyspnews.com

Two arrested for Hinsdale burglary

On May 26, 2022, SP Olean Troopers arrested Michael T. Nisbit, 37, of Machias, NY for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th, Burglary 2nd, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree. Jeremiah C. Wilson, 43, of Hinsdale, NY, arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree.
HINSDALE, NY
nyspnews.com

Jamestown resident charged with DWAI - Drugs

On June 10th, 2022, New York State Troopers arrested Christopher Tilley, 53, of Jamestown, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. Tilley was pulled over on Route 60 in Fredonia for traffic violations during which time he displayed multiple signs of drug impairment. Tilley was placed under arrest after failing several SFSTs, transported to SP Fredonia and evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert who determined that Tilley was impaired. Tilley provided a blood sample at Brooks Memorial Hospital and was transported back to SP Fredonia for processing. After processing, Tilley was issued tickets and released. Tilley is scheduled to appear in the town of Pomfret Court next month.
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

DWAI - Drugs arrest in Silver Creek

On June 11th, 2022, New York State Troopers arrested Brandy Doucet, 34, of Dunkirk, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. Doucet was pulled over for a traffic infraction observed at the intersection of Central Avenue and Howard Street in Silver Creek during which time Doucet exhibited multiple signs of drug impairment. Doucet was placed under arrest after failing SFSTs, transported to SP Fredonia and processed. Doucet was released with tickets and is scheduled to appear in the town of Hanover Court later in the month.
SILVER CREEK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Large Fight Leads to Aggravated DWI, Child Endangerment Charges for Dunkirk Woman

A Dunkirk woman is facing charges following an investigation into a large fight that occurred last weekend in the city. Dunkirk Police officers on patrol discovered the incident last Saturday, June 4th at about 1:00 AM in the roadway at an address on King Street. While officers were trying to disperse the crowd, they saw a child that had been apparently struck by a vehicle involved in the fight. Dunkirk Fire responded to the scene and took the child to Brooks Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. An investigation found that the driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Thalia Pagan, allegedly had a BAC more than twice the legal limit. Pagan was charged with aggravated DWI (BAC .18% or higher) and endangering the welfare of a child, and she was issued tickets and released. Police say additional charges are possible for others involved in the altercation, pending consultation with the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office.
DUNKIRK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Woman Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Wallet At Tim Hortons

FREDONIA – A Jamestown woman was arrested after allegedly stealing a wallet at a Fredonia Tim Hortons Wednesday. Troopers out of the Fredonia barracks responded to a stolen wallet complaint at the Tim Hortons in the town of Pomfret. The woman who reportedly had her wallet stolen, had mistakenly left it on the counter while having breakfast with her 2-year old son.
FREDONIA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former waitress pleads guilty to gaming ticket theft

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Tonawanda woman pleaded guilty in Erie County Court on Thursday after stealing gaming tickets from a Hamburg restaurant where she had worked. Danielle Bush, 31, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court Thursday morning to one count of grand larceny in the third degree, a Class D felony. Bush […]
HAMBURG, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Police investigating overnight shooting near Genesee Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred near the intersection of Genesee Street and Erb Street. Detectives said a 32-year-old man was shot just before 3:45 a.m. He’s reportedly been listed in stable condition at ECMC. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the […]
BUFFALO, NY
WTAJ

Wanted duo busted in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An alleged drug-selling duo has been arrested and charged after police found multiple drugs in their possession. Michele Sherwood, 36, and Tyler Wise, 21, of DuBois were arrested on May 17 after police discovered the two had warrants for their arrest during a traffic stop. Wise was wanted in Jefferson […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Akron woman sentenced for meth DUI that caused fatal crash

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Akron woman was sentenced in State Supreme Court on Friday to an indeterminate prison sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter in February. Jessica Novak, 39, was sentenced to 3 to 9 years in prison for second degree manslaughter, a Class C felony, after here vehicle crash in January 2021 while […]
AKRON, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Woman Arrested on Bench Warrants

A Bradford woman has been arrested on bench warrants. City Police report that 20-year-old Kelcie Moffett was taken into custody Wednesday on active McKean County Bench Warrants for absconding from adult probation. Moffett was transported to McKean Jail.
nyspnews.com

Frewsburg man arrested following Domestic Dispute

On June 11th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Brian Jones, 37, of Frewsburg, for Criminal Contempt 2nd Degree and Harassment 2nd Degree. The Troopers responded to a residence in Frewsburg for a report of a domestic dispute. Investigation revealed that Jones had physically pushed the victim throughout the residence, and that the victim was a protected party in an order of protection against Jones. Jones was placed under arrest, processed at SP Jamestown and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.
FREWSBURG, NY

