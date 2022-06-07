Olean man arrested for petit larceny

On June 1, 2022, SP Olean Troopers arrested Robert E. Fredenburg, 37, of Olean, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating a shoplifting complaint at Walmart in the town of Allegany determined Fredenburg had stolen merchandise valued at $46.78. Fredenburg was arrested and released with an appearance ticket for Allegany Town...
STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Rochester woman was arrested in the Town of Stafford just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday for driving while intoxicated, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s office. Hours later, she was arrested on additional charges. During a traffic stop on Route 33, Elayasia Mendez, 26, was charged with felony DWI with three […]
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office is trying to locate a 10-month-old baby who was reportedly taken unlawfully by her father from a Sweetwood Drive residence in Lockport. According to the Sheriff’s office, the father’s name is Anthones Mullen and he and the missing girl may currently be in the Lockport area. […]
On June 8, 2022, SP Olean Troopers arrested Rebecca L. Williams, 30, of Franklinville, NY for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th Degree. Troopers on a traffic stop determined Williams was in possession of stolen antique coins related to the May safe burglary in the town of Hinsdale. Williams arrested...
On May 26, 2022, SP Olean Troopers arrested Michael T. Nisbit, 37, of Machias, NY for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th, Burglary 2nd, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree. Jeremiah C. Wilson, 43, of Hinsdale, NY, arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree.
A 14-year-old from Seneca County has been accused of threatening the safety of students at the Hornell High School Friday. According to the Hornell Police Department, officers were alerted to the alleged threat around 12 p.m. That threat was received via social media and reported to school staff immediately. The...
On June 10th, 2022, New York State Troopers arrested Christopher Tilley, 53, of Jamestown, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. Tilley was pulled over on Route 60 in Fredonia for traffic violations during which time he displayed multiple signs of drug impairment. Tilley was placed under arrest after failing several SFSTs, transported to SP Fredonia and evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert who determined that Tilley was impaired. Tilley provided a blood sample at Brooks Memorial Hospital and was transported back to SP Fredonia for processing. After processing, Tilley was issued tickets and released. Tilley is scheduled to appear in the town of Pomfret Court next month.
LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Steuben County woman has been arrested after she allegedly fled from police after being reported for suspicious activity, according to New York State Police. Chelsea Cornell, 34, of Greenwood, was arrested on June 9, at around 3:00 p.m. According to State Police, a neighbor noticed suspicious activity on a property […]
On June 11th, 2022, New York State Troopers arrested Brandy Doucet, 34, of Dunkirk, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. Doucet was pulled over for a traffic infraction observed at the intersection of Central Avenue and Howard Street in Silver Creek during which time Doucet exhibited multiple signs of drug impairment. Doucet was placed under arrest after failing SFSTs, transported to SP Fredonia and processed. Doucet was released with tickets and is scheduled to appear in the town of Hanover Court later in the month.
A Dunkirk woman is facing charges following an investigation into a large fight that occurred last weekend in the city. Dunkirk Police officers on patrol discovered the incident last Saturday, June 4th at about 1:00 AM in the roadway at an address on King Street. While officers were trying to disperse the crowd, they saw a child that had been apparently struck by a vehicle involved in the fight. Dunkirk Fire responded to the scene and took the child to Brooks Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. An investigation found that the driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Thalia Pagan, allegedly had a BAC more than twice the legal limit. Pagan was charged with aggravated DWI (BAC .18% or higher) and endangering the welfare of a child, and she was issued tickets and released. Police say additional charges are possible for others involved in the altercation, pending consultation with the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office.
FREDONIA – A Jamestown woman was arrested after allegedly stealing a wallet at a Fredonia Tim Hortons Wednesday. Troopers out of the Fredonia barracks responded to a stolen wallet complaint at the Tim Hortons in the town of Pomfret. The woman who reportedly had her wallet stolen, had mistakenly left it on the counter while having breakfast with her 2-year old son.
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Tonawanda woman pleaded guilty in Erie County Court on Thursday after stealing gaming tickets from a Hamburg restaurant where she had worked. Danielle Bush, 31, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court Thursday morning to one count of grand larceny in the third degree, a Class D felony. Bush […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred near the intersection of Genesee Street and Erb Street. Detectives said a 32-year-old man was shot just before 3:45 a.m. He’s reportedly been listed in stable condition at ECMC. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Orchard Park woman could face as much as three years behind bars for pleading guilty to stealing from her employer. The Erie County District Attorney's office says 50-year-old Mollie McCann Poblocki, also known as Mollie McCann Healy, pleaded guilty Friday to a felony count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An alleged drug-selling duo has been arrested and charged after police found multiple drugs in their possession. Michele Sherwood, 36, and Tyler Wise, 21, of DuBois were arrested on May 17 after police discovered the two had warrants for their arrest during a traffic stop. Wise was wanted in Jefferson […]
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Akron woman was sentenced in State Supreme Court on Friday to an indeterminate prison sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter in February. Jessica Novak, 39, was sentenced to 3 to 9 years in prison for second degree manslaughter, a Class C felony, after here vehicle crash in January 2021 while […]
A Bradford woman has been arrested on bench warrants. City Police report that 20-year-old Kelcie Moffett was taken into custody Wednesday on active McKean County Bench Warrants for absconding from adult probation. Moffett was transported to McKean Jail.
On June 11th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Brian Jones, 37, of Frewsburg, for Criminal Contempt 2nd Degree and Harassment 2nd Degree. The Troopers responded to a residence in Frewsburg for a report of a domestic dispute. Investigation revealed that Jones had physically pushed the victim throughout the residence, and that the victim was a protected party in an order of protection against Jones. Jones was placed under arrest, processed at SP Jamestown and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.
Comments / 0