CENTERVILLE—The county and Centerville City are working out a possible land swap of property where the library sits and a parcel in Founders Park. “We own a portion of Founders Park that they’re using for their park and they own property the library is on,” said Davis County Clerk/Auditor Curtis Koch. “They’re similar in size. We control their property and they control ours. There’s been some discussion about the city property coming to the county and the county property to the city.”

CENTERVILLE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO