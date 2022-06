SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department, in cooperation with the Salt Lake City Corporation and the Salt Lake City Police Foundation will host a gun buy-back program on Saturday June 11, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, located at 475 South 300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111.

