UWM’s main physical campus could look dramatically different in the next five years if several buildings and facilities projects move forward on schedule. Robin Van Harpen and Melissa Spadanuda gave Board of Regents members an overview of UWM’s new construction, demolition and renovation projects that are either underway or planned for the Student Union and both the Northwest and Southwest Quads to make room for more modern STEM facilities.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO