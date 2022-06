The drive by nurses to win back their union the UW Hospitals took a big leap forward last week. Frank Emspak has the story. SCRIPT: On June second attorney general Kaul concluded “ “that it is within the Authority’s statutory power to voluntarily engage in collective bargaining” . In this letter to the Governor the state said that there is no legal reason for the UW Hospitals and Clinics to refuse to voluntarily recognize the SEIU Health Care Wisconsin as the collective bargaining agent for the nurses at UW. SEIU has described the decision of the attorney general as game changer.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO