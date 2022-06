COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash involving a hot asphalt tanker on Interstate 270 caused a large delay in Commerce City Tuesday morning. I-270 eastbound was shut down between Vasquez Boulevard and Highway 265. South Adams Fire tweeted no one was hurt in the crash. Although there was what was said to be minor leaking due to the rollover, the crash shut down the interstate for several hours. Traffic was being diverted from the eastbound lanes of the highway to southbound Vasquez Blvd. According to Commerce City Police Department, speed was being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash. Traffic Alert 🚨...

