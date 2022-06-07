ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, TN

Willie Russell (5-26-22) service 6-2-22

By Editor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillie Brownlow Russell, 94, of Savannah, passed away Thursday, May 26. He was born in Hardin County, on Nov. 28, 1927, the son of the late George Dewey and Ina Jennings Russell. On Aug. 26, 1964, he was united in...

PHOTOS: CMA Fest 2022 Kicks Off in Downtown Franklin

Back after a hiatus due to COVID, CMA Fest returned to Nashville. The last time fans were able to attend the festival was back in 2019. Over the course of the four-day event, which began on Thursday, June 10 and runs through Sunday, June 12, the Metro Police Department expects over 200,000 in the area. […] The post PHOTOS: CMA Fest 2022 Kicks Off in Downtown Franklin appeared first on Wilson County Source.
US Marshals Make Arrests In Shelbyville

(SHELBYVILLE, TN) In neighboring Shelbyville, TN on Tuesday (6/7/2022), members of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Shelbyville Police Department, and the United States Marshal’s Service apprehended murder suspect Donald Harris Jr. of Memphis, TN. The 32-year-old was wanted by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office in Memphis on first-degree murder and aggravated robbery charges.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
Lawrence County Man Killed In Early June Traffic Crash

A LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN WAS KILLED IN AN EARLY JUNE TRAFFIC CRASH IN NORTH ALABAMA. SOURCES INDICATE 43-YEAR-OLD STEPHEN FULLER OF LEOMA WAS KILLED WHEN HE APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL OF THE VEHICLE HE WAS DRIVING AND CRASHED OFF THE ROADWAY. THE WRECK HAPPENED EARLY IN THE MORNING ON JUNE 2ND IN KILLEN. NO OTHER INJURIES WERE REPORTED AS A RESULT OF THE INCIDENT.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
Clearing The Way For New Restaurant In Paris

Paris, Tenn.–The lot in which the former KN Rootbeer drive-thru on Tyson Avenue was located was cleared over the weekend to make way for construction of a new restaurant. Property Owner Jay Sukhadia told RadioNWTN he’s clearing the site “to get it ready for construction. I’m still unsure of what’s going to be there, I am wanting to put a restaurant, not sure if it’s going to be fast food or dine in.” Sukhadia said he has been researching different restaurants and seeking out which ones want to come to Paris. “Unfortunately, a lot of the chains want to be on Mineral Wells, due to high traffic volume. But, I’m still devoted to installing a affordable restaurant so families can go out without breaking the bank, so to speak.” Sukhadia owns Fuel Pro and Patriot Express and also plans to open a truck stop near the intersection of Hwy. 641S and the 218 bypass. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
Four Persons Arrested in Dickson Following Monday Robbery of ATM Technician in Nashville

Four Texans who are alleged to have carried out a plot to rob an ATM technician as he serviced a Bank of America machine at 645 Thompson Lane at 10:40 a.m. today are in custody due to the outstanding work of Nashville Police Department detectives, helicopter crews from the Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Violent Crimes Task Force, and Dickson Police.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee troopers seize 44 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl during traffic stop

JACKSON, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports a trooper stopped a white GMC flatbed pulling a cargo trailer for a traffic violation on Monday. The driver informed the trooper that he was hired three days prior to transport the trailer and its contents from California to North Carolina to leave the trailer at a hotel and then return back to California. The driver cooperated with consent to search and the trooper searched the trailer finding old furniture wrapped in cellophane and a Volvo SUV covered in dust.
TENNESSEE STATE
