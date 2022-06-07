ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steele County, MN

BREAKING NEWS: Medical Examiner rules Medford death as murder-suicide

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteele County Sheriff Lon Thiele released results from the medical examiner revealing that the deaths of two teenagers was a murder and suicide. According to...

Tracy Parks, 59, Blooming Prairie

Tracy Matthew Parks, age 59, of Blooming Prairie, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Methodist Campus. Tracy was born Dec. 4, 1962, in Bakersfield, Calif., to Gale and Laura (Farley) Parks. He grew up and attended high school in California. Tracy moved to Clarks Grove for a couple years before residing in Blooming Prairie for the past 27 years. Tracy was employed as a foreman with AM Tech Ingredients in Albert Lea for several years. He also volunteered his time at Harmony Park in rural Clarks Grove.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MN

