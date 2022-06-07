ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why Bitcoin Remains a Favorite Asset in the Long Term

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So far in 2022, the entire crypto market has been impacted by wider economic and political uncertainties, led by Bitcoin, with prices down more than 50% over the past six months and the price heading for the ninth consecutive red weekly candle. And while Terraform Labs successfully airdropped new Luna tokens...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

Ethereum Price: When Is the Best Time To Buy ETH?

Want to make a profit on Ethereum trading? It’s simple. All you need to do is buy coins when the Ethereum price is low and sell them when the price is high. Put the difference in your pocket – that’s the profit. These instructions seem simple, but making a profit isn’t always that easy – especially in the world of cryptocurrency. Market volatility sends the ETH price up and down like a pogo stick, rising and falling dramatically with no warning and no obvious cause. Last week’s 100 € purchase may be worth 200 € today – or 50 €.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
HackerNoon

What Is Impermanent Loss?

Decentralized Finance—DeFi—is one of blockchain technology's novel financial use cases. It is a developed financial ecosystem that offers conventional financial services without a governing/central authority or intermediaries. Virtually all financial services provided by the traditional system of banking—which reflects Centralized Finance—are available on DeFi with a perk of...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Assets#Digital Asset#Asset Class#Web3 Investment#Terraform Labs#Jpmorgan#Yahoo Finance
HackerNoon

Indian Currency and Finance: CHAPTER III - Paper Currency

1. The chief characteristics of the Indian system of currency have been roughly sketched in the first chapter. I will now proceed to a description of the system of note issue. Indian Currency and Finance by John Maynard Keynes is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Chapter III: Paper currency.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

Central African Republic Adopts Bitcoin as Official Currency

The Central African Republic approved Bitcoin as legal tender, the second country to do so after El Salvador. Although the reaction has been mixed, this action puts CAR at the forefront of visionary government. In this thread, our community discusses the potential impacts of this action on CAR. The Central...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
HackerNoon

New Era for Monero Begins With Tail Emission!

This is a huge moment for Monero and the cryptocurrency community as a whole. The Monero (XMR) blockchain was designed with what they call a. Monero block rewards will never drop to zero. Block rewards will gradually drop until tail emission commences at the end of May 2022. At this point, rewards will be fixed at 0.6 XMR per block.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

How to Set Up Affordable Text Messaging for Small Businesses

10DLC is a fairly new service implemented by US telecom carriers that provides cost-effective text messaging for businesses of all sizes. A 10DLC (10-digit long code) is a regular phone number that a business can register with a carrier. In return for businesses registering their corporate brand and their use cases (called campaigns in 10DLC parlance), carriers forgo most spam filtering on their messaging. They also offer greatly increased messaging throughput — up to 4,500 transactions per minute (TPM) for vetted brands and campaigns, versus 75 for unvetted numbers. 10DLC is an economical alternative to short codes, which, unlike the long codes used for 10DLC, were specifically designed for text messaging. Short codes have potentially higher throughput, but they’re much more expensive — $500 or more a month, depending on the provider and whether it’s a regular number or a vanity short code.
SMALL BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Cryptosociety 2.0

I think we all started this decentralised/blockchain project thinking we could change the world. It would be free, egalitarian and full of leisure. No more centralised governments or corporate overlords, we would all have a say, all have access to resources and all have money. I think we all started...
MARKETS
Hackernoon

How Should We Re-Evaluate Our Models of the World?

I'm writing this sitting in Singapore, the city in which I've now spent nearly half a year of uninterrupted time - an unremarkable duration for many, but for myself the longest I've stayed in any one place for nearly a decade. After months of fighting what may perhaps even be...
BITCOIN
HackerNoon

DeFi is Becoming Increasingly Cross-Chain

Interchain Accounts have the power to elevate the Cosmos ecosystem to a whole new level, ramping up interoperability between IBC-enabled chains and bringing composability to Interchain transactions. And they are here!. In this article, we’ll take a look at the latest iteration of the. protocol (IBC), and what this...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

How Did The White Label NFT Marketplace Development Hype Start?

With NFT sales soaring last year, the term has gone from being a vague and niche thing that only a few weird coders tossed around to becoming one of the most talked-about topics in the world. To facilitate and profit off of the NFT boom, several NFT marketplaces have sprung up, with some turning people into millionaires overnight. With so many opportunities to explore, investors want to figure out and occupy various niches to spread their influence far and wide in this new and flourishing business.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Virtual Crypto Cards And The Art of Spending Your Bling

A list of the 5 best Virtual Crypto Cards with low transaction fees that you should apply for today. If you have invested in crypto and are earning a good return on it, things might seem perfect. But how practical is it to hold the token if you can’t spend it? In the last few years, cryptocurrencies have attracted hundreds of thousands of investors and have, to a certain extent, captured the financial ecosystem. However, the payments market still remains largely untapped. But, that will soon be a thing of the past with the launch of some user-friendly Virtual Crypto Cards.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

Understanding the Potential of Female Founders in Blockchain

The most diverse companies are now more likely than ever to outperform less diverse peers on profitability. Diversity wins and here are a few trending women in WEB3 leading the way. The blockchain is inherently inclusive. “Permissionless” systems do not require middlemen or gatekeepers to grant access to their services....
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Getting Started Building on the NEAR Network with Infura

Web3, NFTs, and smart contracts are growing in popularity. In fact, a recent analysis of public code repositories has shown that over 18,000 developers are regularly contributing to open source crypto and Web3 projects on a monthly basis. Some of the keys to this growth are blockchains like NEAR and developer platforms like Infura.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

The Decentralized Internet as the First Step Toward Post-Money Economy

I have been following the decentralization of the internet since about 2016. After the initial excitement, I started to get disappointed once I noticed some signs of a short-sighted direction. I was particularly fed up with the general belief that our main and only problem in the world is centralized currencies and solving this will change everything.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

The Importance of Gaming Guilds in the Web3 Gaming Space

Many winters ago, in 2017, the first, rather infamous, game that used a blockchain infrastructure was launched. CryptoKitties allowed users to mint, breed, trade, and collect their Kitties. The game had explosive growth in 2017, with transactions accounting for more than 10% of the traffic on the Ethereum blockchain at its peak (honestly, not many of us used Ethereum in those days, but still). The hype created by the game was huge.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy