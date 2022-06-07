ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Why I Dream Of A One World Government & New World Order

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So here we are, on our beautiful earth. Chemtrails in the sky, floride in the water, mandatory vaccines that don’t work, a failing airline system, war in Ukraine, soaring oil prices, 24/7 digital surveillance, GMO food, declining standards of living, higher taxes, fiscal mismanagement, pharmaceutical warfare that never stops despite the...

hackernoon.com

Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
Hackernoon

How Should We Re-Evaluate Our Models of the World?

I'm writing this sitting in Singapore, the city in which I've now spent nearly half a year of uninterrupted time - an unremarkable duration for many, but for myself the longest I've stayed in any one place for nearly a decade. After months of fighting what may perhaps even be...
Akron Beacon Journal

Asylum restriction has created a humanitarian crisis at the border; it’s time to end it

In June 2021, a local Akron resident left a frantic message on my voicemail; her cousin was lost near McAllen, Texas, along the U.S.-Mexico border. The young woman fled Mexico due to gang violence, and the smugglers she hired abandoned her after sending her family a terrifying video of her lying on the ground unconscious. As an immigration lawyer and executive director of the International Institute of Akron, I knew we needed to enlist a more...
HackerNoon

New Era for Monero Begins With Tail Emission!

This is a huge moment for Monero and the cryptocurrency community as a whole. The Monero (XMR) blockchain was designed with what they call a. Monero block rewards will never drop to zero. Block rewards will gradually drop until tail emission commences at the end of May 2022. At this point, rewards will be fixed at 0.6 XMR per block.
Hackernoon

Central African Republic Adopts Bitcoin as Official Currency

The Central African Republic approved Bitcoin as legal tender, the second country to do so after El Salvador. Although the reaction has been mixed, this action puts CAR at the forefront of visionary government. In this thread, our community discusses the potential impacts of this action on CAR. The Central...
HackerNoon

Indian Currency and Finance: CHAPTER III - Paper Currency

1. The chief characteristics of the Indian system of currency have been roughly sketched in the first chapter. I will now proceed to a description of the system of note issue. Indian Currency and Finance by John Maynard Keynes is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Chapter III: Paper currency.
HackerNoon

Cryptosociety 2.0

I think we all started this decentralised/blockchain project thinking we could change the world. It would be free, egalitarian and full of leisure. No more centralised governments or corporate overlords, we would all have a say, all have access to resources and all have money. I think we all started...
HackerNoon

How Do I Handle Ambiguity as a Leader?

At times, I wonder what life would be like if we knew everything beforehand. Every decision we made turned out in line with our expectations. Every outcome was guaranteed. No unknowns. No unexpected conditions. No unwarranted circumstances. Pretty boring, right?. After all, as a species, we are designed to thrive...
HackerNoon

An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter VIII.

1. Positive Ideas from privative causes. Concerning the simple ideas of Sensation; it is to be considered,—that whatsoever is so constituted in nature as to be able, by affecting our senses, to cause any perception in the mind, doth thereby produce in the understanding a simple idea; which, whatever be the external cause of it, when it comes to be taken notice of by our discerning faculty, it is by the mind looked on and considered there to be a real positive idea in the understanding, as much as any other whatsoever; though, perhaps, the cause of it be but a privation of the subject. 2. Ideas in the mind distinguished from that in things which gives rise to them. Thus the ideas of heat and cold, light and darkness, white and black, motion and rest, are equally clear and positive ideas in the mind; though, perhaps, some of the causes which produce them are barely privations, in those subjects from whence our senses derive those ideas. These the understanding, in its view of them, considers all as distinct positive ideas, without taking notice of the causes that produce them: which is an inquiry not belonging to the idea, as it is in the understanding, but to the nature of the things existing without us. These are two very different things, and carefully to be distinguished; it being one thing to perceive and know the idea of white or black, and quite another to examine what kind of particles they must be, and how ranged in the superficies, to make any object appear white or black. 3. We may have the ideas when we are ignorant of their physical causes. A painter or dyer who never inquired into their causes hath the ideas of white and black, and other colours, as clearly, perfectly, and distinctly in his understanding, and perhaps more distinctly, than the philosopher who hath busied himself in considering their natures, and thinks he knows how far either of them is, in its cause, positive or privative; and the idea of black is no less positive in his mind than that of white, however the cause of that colour in the external object may be only a privation.
HackerNoon

A Tract on Monetary Reform: Chapter I - No. 3 The Earner

It has been a commonplace of economic text-books that wages tend to lag behind prices, with the result that the real earnings of the wage-earner are diminished during a period of rising prices. This has often been true in the past, and may be true even now of certain classes of labour which are ill-placed or ill-organised for improving their position. But in Great Britain, at any rate, and in the United States also, some important sections of labour were able to take advantage of the situation not only to obtain money wages equivalent in purchasing power to what they had before, but to secure a real improvement, to combine this with a diminution in their hours of work (and, so far, of the work done), and to accomplish this (in the case of Great Britain) at a time when the total wealth of the community as a whole had suffered a decrease. This reversal of the usual course has not been due to an accident and is traceable to definite causes.
HackerNoon

The Decentralized Internet as the First Step Toward Post-Money Economy

I have been following the decentralization of the internet since about 2016. After the initial excitement, I started to get disappointed once I noticed some signs of a short-sighted direction. I was particularly fed up with the general belief that our main and only problem in the world is centralized currencies and solving this will change everything.
HackerNoon

An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations: Book I, Chapter III

As it is the power of exchanging that gives occasion to the division of labour, so the extent of this division must always be limited by the extent of that power, or, in other words, by the extent of the market. When the market is very small, no person can have any encouragement to dedicate himself entirely to one employment, for want of the power to exchange all that surplus part of the produce of his own labour, which is over and above his own consumption, for such parts of the produce of other men’s labour as he has occasion for.
HackerNoon

What is a Website Blocking Injunction?

The Publishers Association, a UK organization supporting members producing digital and print books, research journals, and educational resources, obtained its first pirate site blocking injunction in 2015. Six years later the group has now been granted an expansion in an effort to restrict access to domains that helped to circumvent the aims of the High Court order. For more than a decade copyright holders of all kinds have approached the UK High Court with applications for website blocking injunctions. Applicants have included entities such as the BPI (representing the major music labels) and the MPA (movies and TV shows). Over time, these groups have expanded to include organizations such as the Premier League and similar live sports broadcasters, who in the main seek to have pirate IPTV-type operations blocked by the countries leading ISPs. In 2015, The Publishers Association, a UK organization supporting members producing digital and print books, research journals and educational resources, broke new ground by becoming the first entity in the UK to use Section 97A of the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988 to obtain blocking measures.
