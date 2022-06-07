ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Gen Z May Be the Most Important Generation of Consumers

Gen Z includes individuals aged 10-22, which encompasses around 2 billion people worldwide and 40% of U.S. consumers. By 2031, Gen Z's income will account for one-quarter of the world’s total income, outweighing the currently dominant Millennial generation. Gen Z prefers products that promote inclusion, sustainability, and ethical business practices. In...

How to Set Up Affordable Text Messaging for Small Businesses

10DLC is a fairly new service implemented by US telecom carriers that provides cost-effective text messaging for businesses of all sizes. A 10DLC (10-digit long code) is a regular phone number that a business can register with a carrier. In return for businesses registering their corporate brand and their use cases (called campaigns in 10DLC parlance), carriers forgo most spam filtering on their messaging. They also offer greatly increased messaging throughput — up to 4,500 transactions per minute (TPM) for vetted brands and campaigns, versus 75 for unvetted numbers. 10DLC is an economical alternative to short codes, which, unlike the long codes used for 10DLC, were specifically designed for text messaging. Short codes have potentially higher throughput, but they’re much more expensive — $500 or more a month, depending on the provider and whether it’s a regular number or a vanity short code.
How Artificial Intelligence Backs Up eCommerce Businesses to Grow 10X Faster

Artificial Intelligence is becoming one of the most critical technologies in eCommerce. It's being used to solve problems, improve customer experience, and grow businesses. Amazon uses AI to predict what customers are likely to buy and predict what they want, which boosts the growth of online retail in general. The use of AI is now being used in all kinds of industries, from healthcare to finance, from manufacturing to retail. If you are starting an eCommerce business from scratch, stay tuned to know how to make it successful with AI.
Best Credit Cards for Instant Approval in June 2022

Unlike most credit cards -- where you'll need to wait until a physical card arrives in the mail to start spending -- instant approval credit cards can process applications in minutes and provide funds shortly after. Some issuers will even provide a credit card number you can use immediately upon approval.
Gen Z and millennials are having the hardest time paying off their cars, and it speaks to their economic pain

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. With record inflation hiking up prices for everything from groceries to rent, and economists and industry leaders speculating about a recession on the horizon—or maybe already here, according to Cardi B—it’s a hard time for young Americans in this economy.
Be Warned: Only Tesla, Ford & Rivian May Survive, Says Industry Expert

According to Sandy Munro, based on what he's learned from extensive teardowns of multiple EVs, Ford may be the only legacy automaker to survive well into the future. Meanwhile, he thinks nearly every EV startup will struggle, and most will fail. We've seen plenty of proof of this over the years. That said, Tesla has survived, which comes as no surprise to Munro, and he believes Rivian has what it takes to make it through as well.
Tesla approves 3-for-1 stock split

FREMONT -- Tesla shares are about to get three times less expensive.The company, which builds many of its vehicles in its factory in Fremont, announced Friday that its board approved a 3-for-1 stock split, its first split since August 2020.The split would need to be approved by shareholders at the company's annual meeting in August.Tesla closed Friday at a little over $696 per share. If the split were to happen today, its stock would be worth $232 a share.Don't worry, Tesla stockholders (which is pretty much everyone with a retirement account, these days) -- your stakes will still be worth...
The people making money from just surfing the internet

The details of what each of us look at online are an incredibly valuable resource. This tracked data helps the likes of Google and Facebook earn billions and billions of dollars a year in advertising revenue, as they use the information to target adverts at us. For example, if you...
The 5 Best Investments to Make During Inflation

Here are some investment ideas to consider during inflationary periods. These are all good ideas individually, but together, you can build a strong and well-diversified portfolio. Remember though to never invest money that you aren’t prepared to lose, as things can take a turn for the worst at any moment.
Amazon Engineer Sues for Work From Home Costs

Like every other company, Amazon sent all employees who could work from home to work from home in 2020. But what they didn't do was start paying for internet and electricity costs for their employees, according to a lawsuit filed by an Amazon engineer in California. On the surface, it...
Wholesaler inventory indicates where consumers stand

After months of supply chain slowdowns that led to empty store shelves, big retailers like Target, Walmart and Macy’s say they have a new problem: too much stuff that people don’t want to buy in this phase of the pandemic. Low inventories usually mean strong consumer demand, said...
The ugly economics behind Apple’s new Pay Later system

Apple is getting into the “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) business with its new Pay Later service built into Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. While Apple bills the service as “designed with users’ financial health in mind,” BNPL is a practice that has come under scrutiny by government regulators as something that could potentially harm customers.
