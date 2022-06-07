ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Using CI/CD Pipelines to Increase the Speed and Quality of Software Development

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In today's competitive environment, where the high quality of a product is as important as the speed of its entry into the market, classic development methodologies cease to be effective. Traditional approaches with sequential...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hackernoon

How Should We Re-Evaluate Our Models of the World?

I'm writing this sitting in Singapore, the city in which I've now spent nearly half a year of uninterrupted time - an unremarkable duration for many, but for myself the longest I've stayed in any one place for nearly a decade. After months of fighting what may perhaps even be...
BITCOIN
HackerNoon

Angular v14's New Features

As per Angular- “We are excited to announce the release of Angular v14! From typed forms and standalone components to new primitives in the Angular CDK (component dev kit). this release includes many features and bug fixes directly contributed by community members, from adding router strong typing to more tree-shakable error messages.”
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Getting Started Building on the NEAR Network with Infura

Web3, NFTs, and smart contracts are growing in popularity. In fact, a recent analysis of public code repositories has shown that over 18,000 developers are regularly contributing to open source crypto and Web3 projects on a monthly basis. Some of the keys to this growth are blockchains like NEAR and developer platforms like Infura.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Development#Pipelines#Ci Cd
HackerNoon

Healthcare CRM Software: Peculiarities of Making a Good One

Good healthcare CRM systems are designed to tackle specific challenges and help optimize complex processes that stand in the way of improving patient care. The main goal of customer relationship management (CRM) in business is to retain existing customers and attract new ones. A good CRM system is a powerful analytics tool that aggregates different kinds of patient information (demographics, financial, health-related, behavioral, social, and other relevant data) It is important that the system helps healthcare organizations efficiently manage prescriptions, appointments, clinical records, corresponding lab tests and notes. The system has to be able to update this data in real-time.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How to Set Up Affordable Text Messaging for Small Businesses

10DLC is a fairly new service implemented by US telecom carriers that provides cost-effective text messaging for businesses of all sizes. A 10DLC (10-digit long code) is a regular phone number that a business can register with a carrier. In return for businesses registering their corporate brand and their use cases (called campaigns in 10DLC parlance), carriers forgo most spam filtering on their messaging. They also offer greatly increased messaging throughput — up to 4,500 transactions per minute (TPM) for vetted brands and campaigns, versus 75 for unvetted numbers. 10DLC is an economical alternative to short codes, which, unlike the long codes used for 10DLC, were specifically designed for text messaging. Short codes have potentially higher throughput, but they’re much more expensive — $500 or more a month, depending on the provider and whether it’s a regular number or a vanity short code.
SMALL BUSINESS
HackerNoon

The 6 Stages of the Software Development Process

The software development lifecycle methodologies (SDLC) or the Systems Development Life Cycle method aids in the design process of the software. It is divided into 6 various steps. Software development typically goes through several stages. These stages are called software development models and are divided into software development life cycles. Each phase is contrived with the assistance of software development experts who are important for every step. A properly set process allows for clear communication between the team and its clients. This removes any possibility of misunderstandings, missed deadlines, or reworks.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
HackerNoon

Here Are 48 Crypto Websites, Apps and Resources That You Should Know and Use

The crypto market is down at the time of this writing (9 June 2022) and while everyone is down in the dumps the best thing you can do right now is to invest in the only thing that matters, you. I have put together what I believe to be a rock-solid list of websites, apps, links, and resources that cover the entire Crypto industry. This list includes basics, coding, blockchain, trading, NFTs, DeFi, and a lot more. You can use this list to practically learn anything you need about Crypto.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Change Data Capture to Accelerate Real-time Analytics

There is nothing new in saying that startups leverage Big Data and AI to develop more innovative business models. As a result, Big Data and AI matters have been ubiquitous in executive and technical forums. But they have often been discussed at such a high level that folks end up missing details on such companies' building blocks.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Create an e-Learning App Without Knowing How to Code

The global e-learning market is expected to grow to $325 billion by 2025. The rapid development in technology has altered the face of education in emerging countries. With your own platform, you can have the flexibility to design your own monetization plan. Having your own app also adds to your brand value. It gives you complete control over how you monetize your course, certify your students, or sell digital or other merchandise to your students. Having a mobile app is the best way to share your knowledge with the rest of the world.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

BinaryDonut -UI series #1 ft. variables

Var has been the traditional way of declaring variables in JS but it has got its own drawbacks.. Now let us see the functioning of var in action. function firstFunction() { var a = 10; return function secondFunction() { var b = a + 1; return b; }; } var g = firstFunction(); secondFunction(); // returns '11'
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

We’re Building the Lumos Metaverse to Elevate Builder Opportunities in Web3 🚀

We are excited to announce the launch of the Lumos Metaverse for builders to access the right opportunities and flourish in the Web3 space. To bring this to fruition, we successfully raised $1.1 million in seed capital. The seed round was led by Global Web3 venture fund -Delta Blockchain Fund, and funding from leading VCs- Superblock, Next Web Capital, Arcanum Capital, AG Build, Paradigm Shift Capital and multiple eminent angel investors from the Web3 ecosystem.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Here's a Treasure Trove of Programming Languages and Tools that Will Help You With Web3

40+ Valuable Links To Help You Understand Web3 Stack In 2022. Web3 stands for a new decentralized dimension of the Internet. So far, it’s still in its infancy, and no one has seen it fully deployed and functioning yet. However, we already have many prospective projects and solutions that call themselves Web3 related, and we also have some basic understanding of the Web3 stack.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

How Did The White Label NFT Marketplace Development Hype Start?

With NFT sales soaring last year, the term has gone from being a vague and niche thing that only a few weird coders tossed around to becoming one of the most talked-about topics in the world. To facilitate and profit off of the NFT boom, several NFT marketplaces have sprung up, with some turning people into millionaires overnight. With so many opportunities to explore, investors want to figure out and occupy various niches to spread their influence far and wide in this new and flourishing business.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

Understanding the Potential of Female Founders in Blockchain

The most diverse companies are now more likely than ever to outperform less diverse peers on profitability. Diversity wins and here are a few trending women in WEB3 leading the way. The blockchain is inherently inclusive. “Permissionless” systems do not require middlemen or gatekeepers to grant access to their services....
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Marinsborg, Web Developer

Marinsborg is a web developer for more than 5 years. He likes to write about programming and career, mostly to help people to start working in IT. He also likes to create guides and tutorials on various topics that might help people. His latest Top story was about a URL shortener, and he created a guide to implement it with Java and Spring Boot. He is happy with his daily job as a backend developer, but he would like that his posts get a wider reach. To beginners: Programming is a skill like any other. Allow yourself to fail and don't be too self-critical.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy