Using CI/CD Pipelines to Increase the Speed and Quality of Software Development

The global e-learning market is expected to grow to $325 billion by 2025. The rapid development in technology has altered the face of education in emerging countries. With your own platform, you can have the flexibility to design your own monetization plan. Having your own app also adds to your brand value. It gives you complete control over how you monetize your course, certify your students, or sell digital or other merchandise to your students. Having a mobile app is the best way to share your knowledge with the rest of the world.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO