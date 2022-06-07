ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

8 Hairless Rat Facts: What You Need to Know About These Rats

By Emily Walker
petpress.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you know what a hairless rat is? These rats are becoming more and more popular as pets, and there are a few things you should know about them before you decide to bring one home. In this blog post, we will discuss the most important facts about hairless...

petpress.net

Comments / 0

Related
dogstodays.com

4 Interesting Facts about Chihuahua Dog Characters

The Chihuahua is a small and agile dog breed. This dog is known as the smallest dog globally, but it makes it interesting to keep with great charm. Chihuahuas love to be fun and busy playing; they also love to be around people. This little dog will follow its owner...
ANIMALS
petpress.net

Everything You Need To Know When Buying A New Cat

If you’ve decided to welcome a new cat into your home, you might be unsure of what you need to do to help you prepare for their arrival. If so, then keep reading because we’re going to be covering some of the top things you need to know when it comes to buying a new cat. Read on if you want to find out more.
PETS
petpress.net

6 Facts About Black Guinea Pig That You Need to Know

Do you want a small, black pet that is cute and cuddly? If so, a black guinea pig might be the perfect choice for you!. These little animals make great pets and are very easy to care for. In this article, we will provide you with all the information you...
ANIMALS
petpress.net

7 Interesting Facts About American Guinea Pigs That You Should Know

American guinea pigs, also known as cavies, are a popular pet choice in the United States. They are small, easy to care for and come in a variety of colors and coat types. American guinea pigs make great pets for both children and adults, and they can be taught to do tricks!
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rats#Cat#What You Need#Social Animals#Need To Know
dailypaws.com

14 Cool Cat Breeds From Ragdolls To Russian Blues

While all cats are unique in their own ways, there are some cool cat breeds who happen to have features and personalities that are more distinct than others. Whether it's a Russian blue with those piercing green eyes and silvery fur, ragdolls with their puppy-like behaviors, or Scottish folds with that owlish appearance, certain types of cats simply stand out among the, er, pack.
PETS
lovemeow.com

Cat Waited Her Whole Life to Be Indoors, is Now Living the Dream Life with Her Kitten

A cat who waited her whole life to be indoors, is now living the dream life with her kitten. A family who owns a remote farm near Montreal, Canada, started finding abandoned cats around their property, and the number increased over time. They took in those from the side of the road and tried their best to save them all.
PETS
a-z-animals.com

Why Dogs Eat Their Own Poop, and What to Do About It

As a dog owner, you kind of get used to some pretty disturbing canine behavior. Most of us learn to accept some butt sniffing and rolling around in stinky stuff and even drinking water from the toilet bowl. But eating poop is on another level! This seems to be the one behavior that freaks humans out the most. Why do dogs eat their own poop?
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
a-z-animals.com

7 Most Expensive Dog Breeds for Pet Insurance

Veterinary costs continue to rise, and you should know what the most expensive dog breeds for pet insurance are to prepare yourself if you plan to own these types of dogs (or if you already own one of these dog breeds). The pet insurance industry alongside veterinary services continues to grow and the associated cost of obtaining insurance to cover tests and treatments also continues to rise. Dogs get injured much more frequently than other animals like cats. This is why they may end up at the vet’s office a lot more throughout their life span.
PETS
animalwellnessmagazine.com

Why does your cat stare at you?

Does your feline friend constantly challenge you to staring contests? Here’s why!. One of the most common behaviors cats are known for is staring at their humans for long periods without blinking. If you’ve noticed your own kitty giving you uninterrupted stares, and are wondering what it means, read on!
PETS
petmd.com

Can You Use Cat Flea and Tick Products on Dogs?

The following content may contain Chewy links. PetMD is operated by Chewy. We all know the importance of protecting your canine and feline family members from fleas and ticks. But it’s equally important to use the correct flea and tick prevention product on your cat and dog. Flea and...
PETS
dogstodays.com

Here are the Signs when a Dog Trusts His Owner

“Trust is one of the important things that underlie the relationship between pet dogs and their owners. To gain the animal’s trust, it takes great effort from the owner to build a close relationship with the dog. There are several body language and behavior signs that a dog trusts its owner.”
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

What are the Cat Friendly Solutions for Feral and Street Cats?

This article first appeared on iCatCare here and more about their work with unowned cats can be found here. Feral and street cats cannot simply be picked up and taken to a veterinarian for neutering and they cannot be kept for long recovery periods in veterinary cages. They need to be treated to an extent as wild animals because they do not tolerate handling (and thus can be dangerous) and can find proximity to people highly distressing.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

How to Save a Puppy With Parvovirus (9 Ways to Help Your Puppy)

I am an animal lover who cares about the well-being of pets. I have a soft spot for dogs. Parvovirus is a common but very deadly viral infection that usually attacks unprotected puppies. About half of all affected puppies will die no matter what you do, especially if it is a virulent strain. But if you do nothing, they will certainly die.
PETS
thehappypuppysite.com

Bernese Mountain Dog Temperament Traits, Personality and Behavior

The Bernese Mountain Dog temperament is calm, sociable, loyal, bold and protective. A huge, fit livestock guardian and watchdog they descend from Roman Mastiff breeds. The name originates in the city of Berne, where old dogs drove herding animals and pulled farmers’ carts. Bernese Mountain Dog temperament made them the perfect mountain range draft dog. The Bernese Mountain Dog is giant, clever, energetic, powerful yet relaxed. Despite being chilled out, Bernese Mountain Dogs can excel in activities like agility, herding, obedience, rally, or tracking. The breed are good service dogs because of their mellow, gentle nature. Today we’ll share how Bernese Mountain Dog temperament develops from puppy days to adolescence and into their fully grown adulthood. We will share tips for life with their personality traits, and how to help them to behave well as a family pet in a home environment.
PETS
petpress.net

5 Reasons Why Dogs Keep Laying On Your Feet￼

Do you ever wonder why your dog likes to lay on your feet? There are actually several reasons why dogs might do this. In this blog post, we will discuss five of the most common reasons why dogs like to lay on their hooman’s feet. We will also provide...
PETS
purewow.com

Why Do Dogs Chase Their Tails? Sometimes It’s More Than a Cute Little Quirk

Not gonna lie, it’s cute and very funny when a dog chases its tail. They move in frantic circles and look like absolute goofs. Don’t they know they’re chasing a body part they’ll never really catch? The truth is, sometimes they do know and don’t care! Other times, constant tail-chasing indicates a mental or medical issue worth further investigation. Tails are actually extensions of the canine spine. VCA Animal Hospitals says dog tails are made up of “bone, muscle, nerves and blood vessels.” So, pretty important. If you often ask yourself why your dog is chasing its tail, it’s time to check things out.
PETS
worlddogfinder.com

Top 10: Dog Breeds That Live The Longest

If you're in the market for a new four-legged companion, you may want to consider how long various dog breeds live. The fact that some dogs live longer than others is accurate. The average lifespan of a small dog is longer than that of a large dog. However, the actual...
PETS
petpress.net

140+ Blue Parakeet Names to Give Your Cute Blue Pet Parakeet

Looking for a cool, unique, and funny name for your blue parakeet? You’ve come to the right place!. In this blog post, we will provide 140+ names for your pet parakeet bird. Whether you are looking for a traditional parakeet name or something more creative, we have you covered.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy