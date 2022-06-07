8 Hairless Rat Facts: What You Need to Know About These Rats

The Bernese Mountain Dog temperament is calm, sociable, loyal, bold and protective. A huge, fit livestock guardian and watchdog they descend from Roman Mastiff breeds. The name originates in the city of Berne, where old dogs drove herding animals and pulled farmers’ carts. Bernese Mountain Dog temperament made them the perfect mountain range draft dog. The Bernese Mountain Dog is giant, clever, energetic, powerful yet relaxed. Despite being chilled out, Bernese Mountain Dogs can excel in activities like agility, herding, obedience, rally, or tracking. The breed are good service dogs because of their mellow, gentle nature. Today we’ll share how Bernese Mountain Dog temperament develops from puppy days to adolescence and into their fully grown adulthood. We will share tips for life with their personality traits, and how to help them to behave well as a family pet in a home environment.
Comments / 0