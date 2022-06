The American housing market took off during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeownership rate - or the share of housing units occupied by their owner - jumped by 2.6 percentage points from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2020, by far the largest increase ever recorded. By the end of 2020, there were 2.1 million more homeowners in the United States than there were a year earlier.

