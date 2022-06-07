ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TX

Henderson County bomb threat leads to evacuations

By Monitor Staff Reports
themonitor.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I hate to cut this short but we have a little incident that is taking...

www.themonitor.net

Comments / 1

Related
KLTV

Wreck reported at State Highway 155, Tyler loop intersection

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police and fire personnel have responded to a major crash that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 155 and Southwest Loop 323. Tyler police officers and firefighters were dispatched out to the wreck a little after 3 p.m. Friday. At this time, there is...
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henderson County, TX
City
Mckinney, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Henderson County, TX
Crime & Safety
easttexasradio.com

Man Jailed In Hopkins County On Lamar County Warrant

Hopkins County arrested 27-year-old River Chad Milam on a Lamar County warrant for Motion to Revoke on a charge of Theft of Materials valued at less than $20,000. They have not set a bond amount, and he remains in the Hopkins County Jail.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Police: Flint man wrestled with Tyler man twice before fatally shooting him

TYLER, Texas — A Flint man accused of killing another man last month wrestled and argued with the victim twice before shooting him multiple times, police documents show. Christopher Ryan Henry, 29, of Flint, turned himself into the authorities on Friday in connection with the shooting death of Austin Lee Deweerdt, 33, of Tyler, on May 30. He remains in the Smith County Jail charged with murder on a $1 million bond.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#County Judge#Judicial Complex
ktbb.com

Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigates robbery

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help solving an aggravated robbery. Officials say around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a robbery that had just occurred at a convenience store in the 11400 block of Hwy. 64 West near Tyler. They were informed that a suspect entered the store, pointed a handgun at both the employee and a customer, and demanded the money from the cash register while informing both victims to lay on the floor. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, witnesses say the suspect fled the area in an unknown direction. Authorities say the suspect was a black male, 5’09” to 5’10”, wearing a blue hoodie, dark colored pants, and a blue bandana over his face. The weapon was described as a black semi-automatic pistol. If you have any information concerning this case, call the Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Paper trail points out questions regarding jailed Smith County constable

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The conduct of Smith County Pct. 1 Constable, Curtis Traylor-Harris, was first drawn into public scrutiny on Nov. 11, 2021. On that date, Traylor-Harris and two of his leading law enforcement officers within the department were arrested, accused of stealing makeup, ammunition, an Apple AirPods box, sunglasses , cash and other items from a home where they were serving eviction papers. They were charged with Official Oppression and Abuse of Official Capacity. The incident came to light when one of the three appeared to mistakenly turn her body camera on, while thinking she was turning it off at the time when the thefts were allegedly being committed. The cameras were later handed over to a separate law enforcement agency where the discovery was made.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

Authorities reported a traffic collision in Tyler (Tyler, TX)

Authorities reported a traffic collision in Tyler (Tyler, TX)Nationwide Report. On Friday, a motor vehicle accident in Tyler led to traffic delays. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the intersection of State Highway 155 and Southwest Loop 323 just after 3 p.m. in response to a traffic collision [...]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas inmate escapes by walking off work detail

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Angelina County inmate escaped from the jail late Thursday night after walking off a work detail. The sheriff’s office released a statement identifying the inmate as 36-year-old James Wheeler. He stands roughly 6’0″ tall, weighing 180 pounds with sandy blond or light brown hair. Deputies say he was last […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

New details on how escapee Gonzalo Lopez escaped on prison transport

HOUSTON — As a family prepares to lay their loved ones to rest, investigators with Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Texas Department of Public Safety were back on the scene Thursday in Centerville. This comes after the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences issued preliminary causes of death for...
CENTERVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

More Than a Dozen Animals Seized from Van Zandt Property: SPCA of Texas

The SPCA of Texas and the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office removed 14 animals from a property in Van Zandt County after an anonymous complaint about animal cruelty. After the owner did not bring conditions into compliance with Texas Health and Safety Code, the animals -- including five dogs, two cats, one macaw and one deceased cockatoo -- were seized.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Your glass is getting thrown out in East Texas

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in 2019. As more people move to East Texas from larger metropolitan areas, the want and desire for recycling has increased. But for those who are used to recycling systems in cities like Austin or Dallas -- where...
TYLER, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Driver charged with intoxication assault in prison van crash that injured 4

A driver has been charged after four people, including an inmate, were injured in a severe crash involving a prison transport van. Ian Morris, 27, was found to be at fault in the crash. He is charged with two counts of intoxication assault, which is a felony. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-45, approaching Willis near FM-1097. According to Conroe police, Morris, who was driving a red truck, spun out on the freeway and came to a stop. Police said alcohol contributed to the crash. That’s when a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport van slammed into the truck. There were two correctional officers, one sergeant, and one inmate inside the van at the time of the crash. As of Wednesday afternoon, the inmate and one officer were still in the hospital. The other two guards were treated and released on Tuesday. The van was leaving UTMB in Galveston, and the inmate was being transported to the Skyview Unit in Rusk, Texas. The spokesperson said additional security had been added to the van and confirmed that three guards were on board at the time of the crash.
CONROE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy