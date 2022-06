Get ready, El Paso, because the third Dutch Bros is set to open this month!. Since the company opened their first locations in Las Cruces and El Paso, the coffee shops have seen long lines of cars waiting to get their first sip of the trendy coffee drinks. It's already been a few months and the lines are still long with Dutch Bros lovers waiting for their favorite drinks.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO