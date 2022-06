Traveling can get pretty expensive, but that doesn't mean you can't still have fun. There are tons of opportunities for the perfect staycation right here in the state. WalletHub compiled a list of the best cities in the US for staycations. The website states, "To determine the best places for a fun-filled yet wallet-friendly staycation, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 44 key metrics. Our data set ranges from parks per capita to restaurant-meal costs to the share of residents who are vaccinated."

ARIZONA CITY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO