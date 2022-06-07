Governor Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy Vote on June 7

GOVERNOR MURPHY AND GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCE MAJOR STEP TOWARD MODERNIZATION OF PENN STATION. Governor Phil Murphy and Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, in partnership with Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT, is requesting proposals from architecture and engineering firms to guide the Penn Station Reconstruction effort recently outlined in the Penn Station Master Plan study that was announced in the fall. Governor Hochul's plan calls for the transformation of Penn Station into a modern, spacious, light-filled facility that is easy to navigate, while also revitalizing the surrounding neighborhood to prioritize the public realm and social services, invest in affordable housing, increase transit access and shared streets, and create a pedestrian-friendly streetscape. Penn Reconstruction will modernize the concourse experience for passengers with improved platform connectivity, streamlined wayfinding and enhanced amenities. The future expansion of Penn Station will add track and platform capacity and be fully integrated with a reconstructed Penn Station.

